Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Russell ready for "most intense year of my life" in F1 with Mercedes
Formula 1 News

Norris: More people realised what Sainz is capable of in F1 at Ferrari

By:

Lando Norris believes more people are realising what ex-McLaren Formula 1 team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr is capable of since his move to Ferrari.

Norris: More people realised what Sainz is capable of in F1 at Ferrari

Norris spent two seasons racing alongside Sainz at McLaren prior to the Spaniard’s switch to Ferrari for 2021, where he partnered Charles Leclerc.

Sainz enjoyed his most successful season in F1 to date last year, scoring four podium finishes en route to fifth in the drivers’ championship ahead of Norris and Leclerc in sixth and seventh respectively.

Sainz’s performances have prompted Ferrari to already seek talks to extend his contract beyond its current period at the end of 2022. 

Norris also enjoyed a fruitful 2021 campaign as he scored his first F1 pole in Russia and came close to winning the race. He picked up four podiums, including a second-place finish at Monza.

Discussing his own progression through his third F1 season in 2021, McLaren driver Norris said that the step he made in his second year in 2020 was perhaps less obvious because of how well Sainz was performing.

“I think my second year was good,” Norris told Autosport.

“Carlos, I believe, is one of the best drivers in Formula 1. It also didn't make me look as good, because he's an extremely good driver, and he did a very good job - like, fair play to him.

“I think I got shadowed a bit by him, because he was doing an exceptional job. I think this year I've taken that next step which would have been the same or maybe a bit better than him.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari, 3rd position, lifts his trophy

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari, 3rd position, lifts his trophy

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Norris put his own progression down to “a combination of understanding everything from the past few years”, as well as an improved car that he felt more confident driving to its limit.

Norris also cited the arrival of his new team-mate, Daniel Ricciardo, as helping him take a step forward, giving him motivation to try and prove himself up against an established grand prix winner.

Read Also:

The British driver thought it was a similar story for Sainz when he went up against Leclerc - widely heralded as a future F1 champion - at Ferrari.

“I always had the motivation to want to beat Carlos,” Norris said.

“At the same time, with Daniel, I didn't feel nervous in any way when he came. A lot of people thought maybe I did, or asked the question, because he's a multiple race winner he's got podiums.

“Everyone knows what Daniel is capable of because he's been in a car that's won races. Whereas with Carlos, no-one knew as much what he was capable of, because he's been in a Toro Rosso, a Renault and a McLaren.

“More and more people are actually realising what he is actually capable of, and the kind of driver he is when he's gone up against Charles and beaten up him quite often.”

shares
comments

Related video

Russell ready for "most intense year of my life" in F1 with Mercedes
Previous article

Russell ready for "most intense year of my life" in F1 with Mercedes
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Russell ready for "most intense year of my life" in F1 with Mercedes
Formula 1

Russell ready for "most intense year of my life" in F1 with Mercedes

Steiner surprised Haas reduced gap to F1 midfield late in 2021
Formula 1

Steiner surprised Haas reduced gap to F1 midfield late in 2021

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021 Plus
Formula 1

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021

Carlos Sainz Jr More
Carlos Sainz Jr
Ferrari expects "easy discussion" with Sainz over new F1 contract
Formula 1

Ferrari expects "easy discussion" with Sainz over new F1 contract

Ferrari: Leclerc and Sainz to have equal status in F1 2022
Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc and Sainz to have equal status in F1 2022

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus
Formula 1

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari: "Naive" to think closing Red Bull and Mercedes F1 gap will be easy
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Naive" to think closing Red Bull and Mercedes F1 gap will be easy

Sainz hopes F1's young drivers can battle fairly for wins Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Sainz hopes F1's young drivers can battle fairly for wins

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus
Formula 1

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Latest news

Norris: More people realised what Sainz is capable of in F1 at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: More people realised what Sainz is capable of in F1 at Ferrari

Russell ready for "most intense year of my life" in F1 with Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell ready for "most intense year of my life" in F1 with Mercedes

Ocon: Hungary F1 win took pressure away from Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Hungary F1 win took pressure away from Alpine

The best F1 driver superteams: Senna, Prost, Hamilton, Alonso and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

The best F1 driver superteams: Senna, Prost, Hamilton, Alonso and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Plus

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Autosport heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Plus

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Plus

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. MARK GALLAGHER ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat Plus

The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat

In one of the most exciting, closely contested F1 seasons for years, the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix stood out as an ugly exception. PAT SYMONDS explains what is being done to avoid wet weather wreaking similar disruption in the future

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen Plus

The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's rivalry with Max Verstappen was one of the biggest stories of 2021. For the seven-time world champion it was only the latest occasion he has faced off against Dutch motorsport's most famous name, having taken on 2021 champion Verstappen's dad as an 11-year-old in an indoor kart race at Birmingham's NEC

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history Plus

The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history

This year Guanyu Zhou will become Formula 1’s first full-time Chinese driver, a potential hero who could galvanise grand prix racing in the world’s most populous nation. LUKE SMITH examines how Zhou beat several other candidates to the Alfa Romeo seat

Formula 1
Jan 1, 2022
How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021 Plus

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021

The convivial blitz spirit of the COVID-ravaged 2020 Formula 1 season was replaced by an escalating war between the rivalling Mercedes and Red Bull squads in 2021. Drivers' and constructors' honours were shared after a controversial Abu Dhabi finale that was an unsatisfying conclusion to their year-long sparring match

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2021
Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa's year of F1 turmoil Plus

Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa's year of F1 turmoil

One driver allowed to quietly retire, another one fired in a blaze of rancour. An American buy-out that never happened. A title sponsor demanding an annual right of review. No wonder Alfa Romeo is looking to start 2022 from a clean sheet, says ROBERTO CHINCHERO

Formula 1
Dec 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.