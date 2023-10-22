Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre degradation in hot F1 US GP

Lando Norris said his tyres “just couldn't hold on long enough” to take victory in hot conditions during Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix.

Megan White
Author Megan White
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

The McLaren driver took the lead from poleman Charles Leclerc off the line and controlled the first half of the race.

But he was eventually passed by race winner Max Verstappen on lap 28, before Lewis Hamilton also made it by to take second place for Mercedes.

It marked Norris’s fourth consecutive grand prix podium, repeating his third-place finish last time out in Qatar.

Norris blamed the high degradation and temperatures for his struggles: “Yes, just leading the race. I could control it a lot, but just not enough today. But I'm happy. It was a good race for my side.

“We knew our struggles, we knew what was going to be difficult today. And it was just the degradation but the pace over the first 10 laps of every stint, the pace in the beginning was strong.

“I just couldn't hold on long enough. So we're getting there. Progress, progress every weekend. Just some more steps needed.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

The McLaren driver put up an aggressive defence against Hamilton, who eventually used DRS to nip past at the exit of Turn 1.

Carlos Sainz had looked set to close on Norris in the closing stages, but the Ferrari driver eventually finished 4.4s adrift.

Norris added: “I had to try, right? But I just couldn't do it. I didn't have enough tyres left at the end, you saw how quickly he pulled away at the end. So you know, I always had to look after my own race.

“I did the best I could. I had to push and look after the tyres, and it was just too difficult today. So maybe if it was a cooler track it would have suited us a little bit more but it wasn't. But I'm still happy.

“The team have done an excellent job to finish on the podium here. It was better than we were expecting coming into the weekend. So very happy.”

shares
comments
Previous article 2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA
Next article Verstappen: Red Bull "need to understand" brake issue that hindered F1 US GP win
Megan White
More
Megan White
Doohan set for Alpine F1 outings in Mexico, Abu Dhabi FP1 sessions

Doohan set for Alpine F1 outings in Mexico, Abu Dhabi FP1 sessions

Formula 1

Doohan set for Alpine F1 outings in Mexico, Abu Dhabi FP1 sessions Doohan set for Alpine F1 outings in Mexico, Abu Dhabi FP1 sessions

The young MotoGP trailblazer striving to solve its age-old diversity problem

The young MotoGP trailblazer striving to solve its age-old diversity problem

MotoGP

The young MotoGP trailblazer striving to solve its age-old diversity problem The young MotoGP trailblazer striving to solve its age-old diversity problem

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Lando Norris
More
Lando Norris
Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

Formula 1
United States GP

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

Norris assessing whether hand warmers are needed for new Las Vegas F1 race

Norris assessing whether hand warmers are needed for new Las Vegas F1 race

Formula 1
United States GP

Norris assessing whether hand warmers are needed for new Las Vegas F1 race Norris assessing whether hand warmers are needed for new Las Vegas F1 race

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

McLaren
More
McLaren
2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA

2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA

Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA 2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint in Austin

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint in Austin

Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint in Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint in Austin

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Latest news

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick

MGP MotoGP
Misano GP

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

MISC General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

F1 Formula 1

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats

The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe