Norris gets “exciting” McLaren F1 car upgrade for Singapore GP
Lando Norris will have use of an "exciting" McLaren Formula 1 upgrade at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, which is aimed at specifically addressing the MCL60’s weakness in slow corners.
McLaren has pushed hard to bring the latest development package to the Marina Bay circuit, but has only produced enough parts for one car to have the entire range of new elements.
Norris will have use of them all this weekend, while team-mate Oscar Piastri will initially have some of the new parts prior to him getting the entire range from next weekend’s Japanese GP.
Beyond the team putting into action a new high-downforce rear wing that it trialled at the Dutch GP, the full range of aero changes will be revealed for the first time on Friday.
Norris said the core focus of the revisions is in lifting the weaknesses that the MCL60 has had at low speed this year, but he has predicted some excitement about the potential shown.
He said it was the most significant car development that McLaren had introduced since the major update that helped turn around its season from the Austrian GP.
“Probably since Austria, it is the thing that we believe will kind of help us move forward the most since then,” he said.
“Obviously, we've not run it on the track yet and so we don't want to say too much until we've actually got it to work properly but it’s a good step.
“The team have worked hard to get it on one of the cars here, and then we'll have the rest in Japan too. So it is an exciting couple of weekends for us.”
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Norris believed that the confidence that the team took from its Austrian GP development delivering a good step in performance had lifted optimism that the Singapore changes would help from the off.
“Sometimes we would put stuff on and it's not really delivered to what we wanted or what it should have done,” he said.
“But definitely up to Austria and how much we kind of progressed since them, it gives me more hope.
“It’s also a bit more slower speed biased, which is a bit different to what we had in Austria. This is our first time we've been able to really try to target that a bit more.”
While the McLaren upgrades are aimed at improving one of the key problem areas for the car, Norris is under no illusion that it will not cure all the remaining vices of the MCL60.
He still feels there is more work to be done in overcoming the car characteristics that are still hampering him attacking as much as he would like.
“I think it's not going to help in exactly the places where, from a driving style point of view, I would probably want it, but it should just help with a little bit of overall loads, cornering speeds and just kind of consistency, tyre wear traction, things like that," he explained.
“It is just performance enhancement, it's not like something to make me feel better in the car.”
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Erik Junius
Norris believes that critical to McLaren’s chances of closing the gap to Red Bull is in addressing those final weaknesses, rather than building on its strengths.
“That’s 100%, because there are some places where we lose a tremendous amount of lap time at times,” he said.
“It’s down to the same things every time, where we just can't change with a bit of aero balance or mechanical balance.
“No matter what we try we are bad and we struggle, so I think those things let us down in quite a few races. And even at some places we go to, we're extremely competitive on 90% of the track, it's just certain things which then make us look bad.
“If we didn't have some of these bad things, we would be very strong and a lot more competitive and competing for podiums.”
He added: “If we can fix a little bit of this slow speed [weakness], if I can get a bit more what I believe the car needs to take that next step, a bit of it is what we hopefully will have this weekend, a bit of it will be what I want from a driving style point of view, that's when I'm confident we can take the fight to the majority of the teams, including Red Bull.”
McLaren reveals bold sidepod solution as part of Singapore F1 upgrade
Norris expands on back issues aggravated by current F1 cars
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice
McLaren reveals F1 livery change for Singapore and Japan
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore
WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025, Pirelli elects not to bid
Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
