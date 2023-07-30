Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP
McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris doesn't know how he scored seventh in the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix after getting "stuck in a circle" and feeling like he was last.
Norris finished where he started in seventh but struggled on the medium Pirellis during his opening stint to lose three places before pitting on lap five of 44 for hard tyres.
The Briton reckoned this part of the race was "terrible" as it left him trapped between defending through the first sector before then being unable to pass later in the lap.
He explained: "It was terrible - it's an honest answer. We were just stuck in a circle of not being able to push enough in the middle sector because of the cars ahead and people [behind] having to lift in Eau Rouge. We were that slow.
"I was getting overtaken before the DRS zone even started. So, we had to try something. We went on to the hards and this was even worse. No one's ever used the hard all weekend.
"We thought it normally kind of suits us, so I think it was the right decision to try. But it was still terrible. I didn't have enough laps to get the tyres in and be able to push.
"I got overtaken on my first lap out of the box."
Norris added that his tyre struggles came independently of the MCL60's downforce levels, saying it is a deeper-routed issue that the team has battled for five years.
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
He continued: "[It's] how we treat the tyres with suspension. Everything like that is not where we want it to be. It's about the balance, not just about adding load to the car."
Given his turbulent race start, Norris reckoned he had no idea how he managed to recover to seventh at the flag. He said it felt as though he was last for most of the race.
"Then we put the soft on and everything came back towards us," he explained. "I don't know how I ended up P7. Honestly, I felt like I was last for the most part.
"So, a little bit surprised, honestly. We just need to rethink how we approach the weekend.
"The wing level and stuff like this might work on [this circuit], but it doesn't work on all of them. And we clearly got it wrong."
Norris thought McLaren struggled to refine its car set-up at Spa since the team had been focused during recent races on optimising its major car upgrade package.
He said: "All of the focus was on doing that, which is the correct thing to do."
However, team principal Andrea Stella brushed aside any correlation between the upgrades and race execution, instead saying that the design office has prioritised improving the overall performance at the expense of developing a low-drag rear wing for Belgium.
Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again
Verstappen "50/50" on response to F1 race engineer in tense Belgian GP exchange
Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying
Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying
Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary trophy
Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary trophy Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary trophy
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
Piastri felt he was "no match" for Verstappen in Spa F1 sprint race
Piastri felt he was "no match" for Verstappen in Spa F1 sprint race Piastri felt he was "no match" for Verstappen in Spa F1 sprint race
The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
Latest news
Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff
Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri
What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic
What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic
Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR
Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass
The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.