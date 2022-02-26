Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Next / Mercedes set for Bahrain F1 upgrade as it chases porpoising solution
Formula 1 / Barcelona February Testing News

Norris: Barcelona F1 test has ‘not been perfect’ for McLaren

Lando Norris says McLaren’s Formula 1 pre-season running in Spain has “not been perfect” despite a strong showing from the team across the three-day test.

Norris: Barcelona F1 test has ‘not been perfect’ for McLaren
Luke Smith
By:

Norris set the pace for McLaren on the opening day of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and ended up with the fourth-fastest time overall across the three days.

McLaren racked up 367 laps with the new MCL36 car during the test, trailing only Ferrari and Mercedes for mileage.

Mercedes driver George Russell said on Thursday and Friday in Spain that he thought McLaren looked competitive, calling the team “incredibly strong”.

While Norris said it was a “decent start” by McLaren, he said it had been far from perfect for the team as it battled various issues through testing.

“George obviously topped the timesheet, so if he thinks we're strong, we’re going to think he's strong,” Norris said after Friday’s morning session.

“But if there's any team on the grid right now that you'll expect to be at the front when it matters, it's got to be Mercedes and probably Red Bull.

“So no, I don't think we're in an amazing place. I think we're in a good place. We had a car which as soon as you put on the track, worked well. Of course, there's always new things and some unexpected issues here and there. But it's been a good start.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

There were no red flags or stoppages on the opening day in Barcelona, but more reliability issues began to emerge across teams as the test continued, resulting in five red flags on the final day.

One of the biggest challenges facing teams through testing has been a porpoising phenomenon with its cars, caused by the new ground effect aerodynamic requirements, which McLaren appears to have got on top of quicker than other teams.

Asked if he was surprised by the level of reliability in the first test, Norris said: “No, I don't expect bad things to happen. You work at the highest level.

Read Also:

“But we still had a lot of issues. It's not been perfect. Maybe from the outside it looked amazing. But still many things behind the scenes, which were not out of control but just to work on and fix and we'll amend for the future.

“I think it was as expected. We've had our issues. I think a lot of other teams have had their issues as well.

“I was just trying to iron them out and make sure they didn't happen either the following days or into the next test.”

Norris will get his next chance to drive the McLaren MCL36 at the second F1 pre-season test in Bahrain, running from 10-12 March, ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March.

shares
comments

Related video

The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends
Previous article

The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends
Next article

Mercedes set for Bahrain F1 upgrade as it chases porpoising solution

Mercedes set for Bahrain F1 upgrade as it chases porpoising solution
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Haas: First call would go to Fittipaldi if Mazepin cannot race in F1 Barcelona February Testing
Formula 1

Haas: First call would go to Fittipaldi if Mazepin cannot race in F1

Sochi promoter claims F1 Russian GP could still go ahead
Formula 1

Sochi promoter claims F1 Russian GP could still go ahead

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Barcelona February Testing Plus
Formula 1

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Cautious Norris "would rather be last" on first day of F1 testing Barcelona February Testing
Formula 1

Cautious Norris "would rather be last" on first day of F1 testing

Norris: Heavier F1 2022 cars feel ‘quite sluggish’ Barcelona February Testing
Formula 1

Norris: Heavier F1 2022 cars feel ‘quite sluggish’

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021 Plus
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021

McLaren More
McLaren
Ricciardo: McLaren in "good place" amid encouraging F1 test showing
Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren in "good place" amid encouraging F1 test showing

Brown: F1 teams should welcome, not question Andretti team plans
Formula 1

Brown: F1 teams should welcome, not question Andretti team plans

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Saudi Arabia Plus
Extreme E

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Latest news

Mercedes set for Bahrain F1 upgrade as it chases porpoising solution
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes set for Bahrain F1 upgrade as it chases porpoising solution

Norris: Barcelona F1 test has ‘not been perfect’ for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Barcelona F1 test has ‘not been perfect’ for McLaren

The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Plus

The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Autosport takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022

Formula 1
11 h
What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive Plus

What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
11 h
How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety Plus

How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety

The new generation of Formula 1 cars have caused a stir in their first on-track action of 2022 in Barcelona testing this week. With a design change driven by a desire to boost overtaking, an old phenomenon has reared its head and raised concerns over safety

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Plus

The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Plus

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Plus

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Plus

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Autosport discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Plus

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.