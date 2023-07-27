Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary trophy
Lando Norris has apologised to Max Verstappen and the makers of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix winner's trophy, which broke last weekend as the Briton unleashed his podium celebration.
McLaren driver Norris attracted attention in the aftermath of the race at the Hungaroring, where he had finished second to dominant victor Verstappen, as he knocked the Red Bull driver's trophy from the top step of the podium.
Norris slammed down his own celebratory bottle of sparkling wine onto the same area to get the bubbles flowing forcefully as he has done since he was a junior racer. Verstappen's trophy then fell to the podium's floor and was damaged at its base and top.
The trophy was later revealed to cost $45,000 and be the result of six months of hand-crafting effort from maker Herendi Porcelanmanufaktura Zrt.
Norris cheekily suggested the incident was Verstappen's fault for leaving the trophy "too close to the edge" of the podium when he faced the media soon after the Hungary race, but one week on in Spa he was keen to make amends for the incident and those comments.
"First of all, I do want to apologise for it," Norris said in the pre-event press conference at Spa, host of this weekend's Belgian GP and the final race before F1's summer break,
"I obviously had no intention of ever doing such a thing. And I know how much it means to the Hungarians and [is] part of their culture and so forth.
"Of course, I want to enjoy the time [celebrating on the podium], but it was never my intention to do such a thing.
Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in the post race Press Conference
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"I did apologise to Max. I know I made a couple of jokes about it, which maybe I shouldn't [have]. But I do feel bad. If he did it to my trophy I'd be annoyed!
"I do apologise for it and obviously [to] the people that put the time and effort in everything into making it. I really didn't mean for it to happen. I'll make sure I'm a lot more careful next time on celebrating.
When asked if he was going to change the way he celebrates if he secures future podiums, Norris replied: "I'm gonna say no.
"There's no reason why I should, I'll just take a little bit more care with what I do. I'll just move the trophies aside and then continue."
Verstappen also revealed at Spa that the trophy is “not mine anyway, it’s the team’s”, as part of Red Bull’s policy of holding on to podium prizes and displaying them at its Milton Keynes factory, which was famously raided by burglars in 2014.
“We get a new one anyway so it’s alright,” Verstappen added when asked by Autosport if he planned to keep the broken trophy as a memento.
“I don’t know what they’re actually doing with it. I think it’s back at the factory at the moment.
“But apparently they take six months to make a new one so I guess for six months they can keep the broken one.”
Alpine F1 driver Gasly admits to "contradictory" emotions over racing at Spa
Russell: FIA will have to make “bold decisions” on F1 running in Spa rain
Unheated “chewing gum” tyres would make F1 look “stupid”, says Verstappen
Unheated “chewing gum” tyres would make F1 look “stupid”, says Verstappen Unheated “chewing gum” tyres would make F1 look “stupid”, says Verstappen
Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change
Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
Verstappen: Stopping wet F1 races the only solution to visibility problems
Verstappen: Stopping wet F1 races the only solution to visibility problems Verstappen: Stopping wet F1 races the only solution to visibility problems
Why Red Bull’s DRS advantage vanished, but should return for F1 Belgian GP
Why Red Bull’s DRS advantage vanished, but should return for F1 Belgian GP Why Red Bull’s DRS advantage vanished, but should return for F1 Belgian GP
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Latest news
F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel?
F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel? F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel?
F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1
Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1 Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.