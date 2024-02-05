“Ming Dynasty” machine showed Vowles where Williams F1 team must upgrade
Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles recalled coming across a ‘motorhome-sized’ machine from the “Ming Dynasty” at the factory that underlined where the team needed to invest to progress.
Ex-Mercedes strategy chief Vowles was handed the top job at Williams for 2023 but accepted that on-track results last year and for 2024 were insignificant so long as it allowed the squad to bring about more sustained improvement starting in 2025 before a major push the following season.
That drawn out time frame will allow for the revised design department structure (led by new chief technical officer Pat Fry) and upgraded facilities to bed in and influence car performance.
Speaking to Autosport, Vowles recalled walking around the Williams factory just prior to the most recent summer break to discover an etching machine from the “Ming Dynasty” that was as big as a motorhome, compared to the table-sized equivalent at Mercedes.
This, he said, underscored where Williams needed to progress.
He said: “I was walking around the facility with [Frederic Brousseau, chief operating officer], just basically having a look at the changes that we're going to make – in terms of facility changes, not worker changes.
“We were looking at some of the machinery. We have a particular machine that's downstairs, this is for the new car as well, it's in composites.
“As you walk through the composites door and look straight on, I've never known what that machine is. It's an etching machine.
“Fred walked in and said: 'This is from the Ming Dynasty, just so you're aware!'. I said: 'Oh, that's brilliant, that's good to know!'
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing
“So, this machine is the length of our motorhome. Normally, it would be the size of a table.
“So, it's just an example of something I'd never actually walked into and understood. That's what I meant by 'the learning continues on where we need to progress'.”
Vowles also addressed the early stages of his Williams tenure during a recent appearance on the High Performance Podcast, during which he noted that the Grove team could beat eight-time constructors’ champion Mercedes for passion.
“The start of it is, actually, find out what our strengths and weaknesses are,” said Vowles of his first weeks on the job. “Every organisation will have strengths and weaknesses.
“There are elements here that are stronger than Mercedes. One of them is passion, which is what drives this team. This team still has a family behind it, which I like.”
Williams unveils updated livery for 2024 FW46 F1 car
Williams unveils updated livery for 2024 FW46 F1 car Williams unveils updated livery for 2024 FW46 F1 car
Albon: "I never felt like I didn't belong" in F1 ahead of "best year" in 2023
Albon: "I never felt like I didn't belong" in F1 ahead of "best year" in 2023 Albon: "I never felt like I didn't belong" in F1 ahead of "best year" in 2023
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Latest news
Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test
Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test
Sauber needs to "step up" in F1 2024, says Bottas
Sauber needs to "step up" in F1 2024, says Bottas Sauber needs to "step up" in F1 2024, says Bottas
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress
Sauber F1 team joins Red Bull and McLaren in suspension shift
Sauber F1 team joins Red Bull and McLaren in suspension shift Sauber F1 team joins Red Bull and McLaren in suspension shift
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress
How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future
How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future
Why well-meaning ideas to ‘fix’ F1 may not be the answer
Why well-meaning ideas to ‘fix’ F1 may not be the answer Why well-meaning ideas to ‘fix’ F1 may not be the answer
Max Verstappen picks his top 10 F1 wins for Autosport
Max Verstappen picks his top 10 F1 wins for Autosport Max Verstappen picks his top 10 F1 wins for Autosport
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.