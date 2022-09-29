Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton "feels for F1 fans" over early Verstappen title win Next / Ricciardo has no issues with not getting McLaren F1 Singapore updates
Formula 1 News

Miami F1's fake marina to return in 2023 amid venue tweaks

Miami’s fake marina is to return at next year’s Formula 1 race, as the venue announced plans on Thursday to improve what is on offer in 2023.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Miami F1's fake marina to return in 2023 amid venue tweaks

One of the major talking points at this year’s inaugural event around the Miami Dolphins stadium was a fake marina – made up of a collection of 10 yachts on the inside of Turns 6,7 and 8 which was surrounded by solid vinyl water.

The installation triggered an explosion of photoshopped images and memes and become a major talking point – which delighted circuit bosses as it raised the profile of the whole event.

Despite the buzz around the marina, it was unclear if it would be a one-off installation or would return in 2023.

Now, after months of discussions, track officials have confirmed that several of the features that grabbed attention this year are to return.

Beyond the fake marina, what is known officially as the MIA Marina, Miami will also bring back the Hard Rock Beach Club and the official F1 fan zone.

Miami's inaugural F1 grand prix proved to be a VIP magnet, with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal among the many celebrities in attendance.

Miami's inaugural F1 grand prix proved to be a VIP magnet, with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal among the many celebrities in attendance.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The circuit has also promised an improved campus experience for fans – with increased shade and water stations, as well as the installation of more trackside viewing platforms around the track.

There are plans to install 56,000 grandstand seats around the track for fans, which is an increase of 3000 over this year.

Miami F1 president Tyler Epp said: “The whole team is working hard to ensure we deliver a fantastic year two experience for our fans, and it’s very exciting to be able to release the tickets to those on the pre-registered list next week.

Read Also:

“2023 will see the return of the iconic MIA Marina and Hard Rock Beach Club which were some of the most popular parts of the MIA campus.

“We have listened to our fans from last year and plan to increase shade, water stations, and will be adding additional viewing platforms around the circuit.

“In year two, we’ll continue to showcase the best of Miami – the culture, entertainment, food, music, and community.”

Pre-sale ticketing allocation will begin next week on 3 October, with fans who have pre-registered being sent a time slot to purchase tickets.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton "feels for F1 fans" over early Verstappen title win
Previous article

Hamilton "feels for F1 fans" over early Verstappen title win
Next article

Ricciardo has no issues with not getting McLaren F1 Singapore updates

Ricciardo has no issues with not getting McLaren F1 Singapore updates
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore Singapore GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore

F1 should "dare" to face external scrutiny over sustainability - Vettel
Formula 1

F1 should "dare" to face external scrutiny over sustainability - Vettel

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus
Formula 1

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Latest news

2023 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2023 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

A sudden retirement announcement from Sebastian Vettel that caused Fernando Alonso to walk away from Alpine created one of the most dramatic Formula 1 driver market silly seasons in recent memory. But now the grid for 2023 is finally taking shape, here’s how the 10 teams are set to line up.

Russell: Mercedes will have "more complete car" in F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes will have "more complete car" in F1 2023

George Russell is confident that his Mercedes Formula 1 team will have a "more complete car" that is competitive at all kinds of tracks in 2023.

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore

Max Verstappen thinks it is a ‘bit unrealistic’ for him to win the Formula 1 world championship at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Gasly: Expect answer on my F1 future in "two to three weeks"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Expect answer on my F1 future in "two to three weeks"

Pierre Gasly says “the next 2-3 weeks should have a clear answer on my future” in Formula 1, regarding the possibility of a 2023 Alpine switch as Fernando Alonso’s replacement.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
6 h
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
8 h
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.