Previous / Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas FP2 pitlane spin

By:

Valtteri Bottas and Mercedes are set to meet with the Formula 1 race stewards after a bizarre spin in the pitlane during second practice for the Styrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas FP2 pitlane spin

Bottas spun his car while pulling out of the Mercedes pit box with 20 minutes remaining in the session, ending up in the middle of the fast lane and pointing towards the McLaren garage.

Bottas reported over team radio that it was the “tyre warm-up”, with his race engineer replying: “Not great, as it turned out”.

The McLaren mechanics standing by the team’s garage quickly helped Bottas to turn the car around before he was able to go onto the track as planned.

But McLaren team manager Paul James was quick to jump on the radio to F1 race director Michael Masi to complain about the incident.

“Michael, that’s absolutely ridiculous,” said James. “He could have taken our guys out there, and on the pit wall.”

Masi replied: “Agree, thank you.”

Race control quickly announced that the stewards would investigate the incident after the session, with Bottas and a Mercedes team representative set to meet them at 4:20pm local time in Austria.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

“I spun, we tried something different getting out from the box,” Bottas explained.

“That was just some variables to what we normally do with the wheel spin, so that’s why I spun.”

Asked about the summons, Bottas said that he “would be surprised” if any action was taken.

“It’s a normal mistake, it happens,” Bottas said. “I’m sure they just want to understand what happened really.”

Speaking on Sky Sports following the session, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl called it a “scary moment”, but was happy for his mechanics to have helped Bottas point the right way again.

“Obviously a scary moment, but in the end it can happen,” Seidl said.

“So in the end, all we could do was help Valtteri to find the right direction again with his car by pushing him backward and forwards and backward and forwards.

“I don’t know exactly what happened. It can happen, thank God nothing happened. Let’s all move on from it.”




Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

Previous article

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Plus

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

OPINION: The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2021
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

