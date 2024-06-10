All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Mercedes set for Spanish GP floor upgrade as new F1 front wing delivers hope

Mercedes is set to ramp up its upgrade push with a new floor at Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix that it hopes can help further boost its challenge.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The German manufacturer delivered its most competitive weekend of the year in Montreal last weekend as George Russell took pole position and came home third.

But the result was probably not as good as the team could have hoped for, with the pace of its W15 having been super strong at various points of the weekend.

A new front wing that Mercedes introduced to help complement a recent upgrade appears to have transformed the balance characteristics of its car and suggested that the squad had finally started to unlock the secrets of the current ground effect machinery.

Watch: Canadian GP Race Review - Wet and Wild Vs Cool and Calm

With plans for more developments including a new floor set for the next race in Spain, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted there was a sense that his squad was finally moving away from the difficulties it had in the past of improvement not delivering what had been hoped for.

“I think definitely, since Imola, we've taken the right steps and put parts on the car that are working, something that we were struggling in the past couple of years,” he said.

“Now directionally we seem to be adding performance every weekend and we have new stuff coming also, new parts coming in Barcelona that should help us. So I would very much hope that we can continue this positive trajectory.”

While much of the focus of the step forward that Mercedes has made has surrounded a new philosophy of front wing, Wolff says that the improvements to the car are much more involved than that.

Mercedes W15 nose and front wing detail

Mercedes W15 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

He adds the progress has been helped by a raft of changes and an improved understanding of flow structures, that is helping it unlock what is needed.

“Sometimes when you bring a highly-visible part like a bodywork or front wing, this is pretty much the talk of what has changed the performance,” he said.

“But the truth is we have, over the last three races, brought so many new parts, visible and invisible for the eye, that have contributed milliseconds to more performance.

“I think this is where those marginal gains then have that positive effect. That was just a huge effort of the factory, so I think the wheel has started to get some real motion on it.”

Russell’s pace at times during the Canadian GP put him on a par with Red Bull and McLaren for the win, but a couple of mistakes proved costly in dropping him back.

While there was a sense of disappointment about the final result, with both Mercedes drivers unhappy about their own performances, Wolff said the negative sentiments were actually a sign of how far the team had come.

“I think when you finish third and fourth where we have been coming from, then it's a positive race,” he said. “Three and four is much better than we had previously in the last few races. So that's good.

“But I think both drivers saw that there was more because we could have maybe gained a position or two, and that's why there is a kind of negative sentiment that prevails.

“But if you would have given them third and fourth before the weekend, probably, they would have taken it."

Asked after the race if he felt Mercedes had a car to win, Wolff said: “Maybe for a few minutes, we dreamt about it, but in reality, probably not.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The story behind Ocon's Canadian GP Alpine F1 outburst
Next article The “stratospheric” Hamilton laps that have put Mercedes’ F1 rivals on alert

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Horner jabs back at Mercedes "downgrade" claim after Canada F1 success

Horner jabs back at Mercedes "downgrade" claim after Canada F1 success

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Horner jabs back at Mercedes "downgrade" claim after Canada F1 success
The “stratospheric” Hamilton laps that have put Mercedes’ F1 rivals on alert

The “stratospheric” Hamilton laps that have put Mercedes’ F1 rivals on alert

Formula 1
Canadian GP
The “stratospheric” Hamilton laps that have put Mercedes’ F1 rivals on alert
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer

The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada

Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada
Hamilton says mistake-riddled F1 Canadian GP 'one of my worst races'

Hamilton says mistake-riddled F1 Canadian GP 'one of my worst races'

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Hamilton says mistake-riddled F1 Canadian GP 'one of my worst races'
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome

Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome

Latest news

Grosjean “proud” of strong result for JHR after controversial week

Grosjean “proud” of strong result for JHR after controversial week

INDY IndyCar
Road America
Grosjean “proud” of strong result for JHR after controversial week
Lopez Toyota return at Le Mans "like I had never left"

Lopez Toyota return at Le Mans "like I had never left"

LM Le Mans
Lopez Toyota return at Le Mans "like I had never left"
McLaren: Mercedes late-race pace proves Canada F1 victory wasn't thrown away

McLaren: Mercedes late-race pace proves Canada F1 victory wasn't thrown away

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
McLaren: Mercedes late-race pace proves Canada F1 victory wasn't thrown away
Miller "not keen" on signing new MotoGP contract amid current lacklustre results

Miller "not keen" on signing new MotoGP contract amid current lacklustre results

MGP MotoGP
Miller "not keen" on signing new MotoGP contract amid current lacklustre results

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?

Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe