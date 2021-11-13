Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The full FIA stewards' statement on Hamilton's DRS rules breach Next / F1 Brazilian GP: Bottas wins sprint as Hamilton recovers to fifth
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil F1 quali DQ

By:

Mercedes has announced it will not appeal Lewis Hamilton's disqualification from Formula 1 qualifying in Brazil, leaving him last on the grid for Saturday's sprint race.

Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil F1 quali DQ

Hamilton topped qualifying ahead of F1 title rival Max Verstappen on Friday, beating the Red Bull driver by four tenths of a second in Q3.

But Mercedes was summoned by the FIA stewards on Friday evening after his DRS was found to have breached the regulations in the post-session technical checks.

The stewards adjourned the initial hearing on Friday evening to wait on more evidence before reconvening in the morning, but did not announce a decision until after second practice.

It was announced that Hamilton would be disqualified from the qualifying results, with the stewards accepting that while it was not an intentional rule break by Mercedes, they could not accept that it was due to mitigating circumstances.

Mercedes had a right to appeal the ruling, and if they had done so, Hamilton would have retained first place on the grid for the sprint race, according to the team.

But it confirmed ahead of the 24-lap sprint race that it would not be appealing the decision, saying: "We want to win these world championships on the race track."

 

It means that Hamilton will be starting the sprint race from last place on the grid, with the team opting against a specification change that would have resulted in him starting from the pitlane.

Verstappen will now start the sprint race from pole position, giving him a golden opportunity to extend his 19-point lead over Hamilton at the top of the drivers' championship.

The sprint race will award three points to the winner, meaning Verstappen could sit as many as 22 points clear of Hamilton going into Sunday's race.

Regardless of where Hamilton finishes the sprint race, he will then drop back five places for his starting position on the final grid for Sunday's race due to an engine penalty.

Verstappen was also summoned by the stewards over a parc ferme rule breach when he touched the rear wing on Hamilton's car, resulting in a €50,000 fine for the Dutchman.

Both Mercedes and the stewards accepted that Verstappen touching the wing would not have resulted in the DRS on Hamilton's car failing the post-race checks.

shares
comments
The full FIA stewards' statement on Hamilton's DRS rules breach
Previous article

The full FIA stewards' statement on Hamilton's DRS rules breach
Next article

F1 Brazilian GP: Bottas wins sprint as Hamilton recovers to fifth

F1 Brazilian GP: Bottas wins sprint as Hamilton recovers to fifth
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Red Bull to "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing after "mind-boggling" speed Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull to "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing after "mind-boggling" speed

Bottas: F1 Sprint shows Mercedes can have "great result" despite setbacks Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Bottas: F1 Sprint shows Mercedes can have "great result" despite setbacks

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Plus
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Wolff: 'Common sense' buffer missing in Hamilton DRS disqualification Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: 'Common sense' buffer missing in Hamilton DRS disqualification

Mercedes: Hamilton’s wing failed tests by just 0.2mm Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Hamilton’s wing failed tests by just 0.2mm

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Turkish GP Plus
Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery

Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying for DRS infringement Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying for DRS infringement

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory United States GP Plus
Formula 1

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

Latest news

Aston Martin to run F1 sim driver Yelloly in Abu Dhabi rookie test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to run F1 sim driver Yelloly in Abu Dhabi rookie test

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Red Bull to "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing after "mind-boggling" speed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing after "mind-boggling" speed

Wolff: 'Common sense' buffer missing in Hamilton DRS disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: 'Common sense' buffer missing in Hamilton DRS disqualification

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
1 h
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Plus

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
23 h
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.