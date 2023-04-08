Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari decides against B-spec concept change for 2023 F1 car Next / The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Formula 1 News

Mercedes boss Wolff reveals new mindset about his Formula 1 future

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has revealed a totally different mindset about his own future in Formula 1, which means he will never turn his back on the Silver Arrows.

By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Mercedes boss Wolff reveals new mindset about his Formula 1 future

The Austrian first arrived in F1 as a Williams shareholder in 2009, before becoming team principal and co-owner of Mercedes from 2013.

He then helped lead the German manufacturer to a run of eight consecutive constructors’ championships from 2014 to 2021, with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg taking seven drivers’ titles in that period.

However, Wolff said he did ponder stepping away from F1 in 2020 when he came near to the end of a third three-contract signed with Mercedes.

But after contemplating whether he had the desire to continue, Wolff has explained that his thought process actually went the other way as he committed more than he ever imagined.

Now, as revealed in an exclusive interview with Autosport, Wolff has said previous ideas of cashing out on his F1 investment have been banished.

“In 2020, I was thinking [about the future],” he explained.

“My plan in a way was that when I'm 49, I'm going to stop doing this. Because as a 50-year-old, you're grown up, you're not being team manager anymore.

“But what changed then is what was [previously] the project: buy the shares, and sell the shares, like investments in our finance industry. In 2020, I came to the conclusion to say: 'I'm going to keep this'.

“For the first time in my life, I changed my business strategy from an investment guy who buys, develops and sells, to buy, develop, keep. It was a big change.

“It took me one year to digest that, that I don't want to go back into the [financial] industry where I have been doing that 25 years. But actually, I wanted to become a real entrepreneur, and keep this forever. That was the moment to keep on.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Wolff explained that in his early years at Mercedes, everything was focused on making the team a success because of the increase in value that would bring to the squad.

“That was the only thing that was important, because winning championships meant financial success,” he said. “I originally signed a three-year deal.

“Then, when I really enjoyed it, I signed another three-year deal. And I really enjoyed it. And then came the crucial moment.

“So, it was 2013/14/15, plus 2016/17/18. And then I signed another one 2019/20/21. And in 2020, I didn't know if I wanted to continue doing this or not. So, it was always previously linked to a contractual term. Whereas now, it's not anymore.”

Wolff said the decision he took to wed himself to the Mercedes team, rather than treat it as a simple investment tool, means he has can now no longer turn his back on F1. Instead, he feels a great duty to lay foundations to ensure the F1 outfit has a secure future.

PLUS: What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

“It’s my company, it's my team,” he said. “The problem is I cannot even walk away.

“I can only bring up talent and change the scope of my activities to go in a way. It's not a project anymore. It's my company.

“I'm one of three shareholders and I need to pinch myself every day of this opportunity. It's important with all the up and downs.”

shares
comments

Ferrari decides against B-spec concept change for 2023 F1 car

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
More
Jonathan Noble
Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

Formula 1
Australian GP

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

Hamilton being hurt by specific design element on W14 F1 car

Hamilton being hurt by specific design element on W14 F1 car

Formula 1

Hamilton being hurt by specific design element on W14 F1 car Hamilton being hurt by specific design element on W14 F1 car

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes not thinking of Plan B in case Hamilton quits F1

Mercedes not thinking of Plan B in case Hamilton quits F1

Formula 1

Mercedes not thinking of Plan B in case Hamilton quits F1 Mercedes not thinking of Plan B in case Hamilton quits F1

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jonathan Noble

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.