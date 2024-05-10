McLaren won't get carried away given Red Bull's F1 Miami struggles
McLaren won't get too carried away after its Miami Formula 1 win as it will need another upgrade package to challenge Red Bull consistently, says team boss Andrea Stella.
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Erik Junius
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
How the mutual faith between Norris and McLaren F1 is finally paying off
The real game-changing aspect of McLaren’s Miami F1 upgrades
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs
Latest news
Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race
WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day
Autosport Plus
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments