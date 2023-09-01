McLaren unveils revamped Monza F1 wings to avoid Spa top speed woes

McLaren prioritised a revamp of the car before the summer break to add downforce to the car, meaning it didn't have the time to come up with a separate low-drag package.

That made its MCL60 extremely vulnerable on the long straights at Spa-Francorchamps, where Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were unable to race their rivals.

The team has now moved to avoid a repeat at Monza, where aerodynamic efficiency is even more crucial to be competitive.

Rather than building an all-new Monza package the Woking squad has opted to make significant tweaks to its lower downforce offerings in a bid to provide its drivers with a more raceable car on the straights.

Its main changes are a revised rear wing layout, which has been significantly trimmed to reduce drag and its bottom spoon-shaped part removed.

As noted in its explainer to the FIA, McLaren shipped a "lower drag rear wing assembly with an offloaded mainplane and flap."

That is compounded by a revised flap assembly that gives the team two different trimming options, as well as a modified rear wing endplate. It has also trimmed its rear corner winglets.

On the front of the car, it has reduced its front wing flap to provide aerodynamic balance with its trimmed rear wing.

Its set of changes also includes a modified front brake duct scoop, which should increase aerodynamic load without compromising cooling.

World champion outfit Red Bull has trimmed the trailing edge flap on both its front and rear wing to shed drag for Monza, rather than producing an all-new design.

The latter approach has been taken by Ferrari, which is hoping to put a difficult Dutch GP weekend behind with a bespoke Monza low-drag wing package.

Mercedes has brought a new rear wing and beam wing, both featuring a shorter chord to reduce air resistance, while Alpine has added a packer to its beam wing that alters its profile for similar aims.

Aston Martin's changes are limited to a new rear wing flap with a reduced chord on its low-drag rear wing.

Alfa Romeo has gone a bit further by revising both the rear wing's main plane and the endplates. The Hinwil squad has also revised its front suspension geometry to make the airflow towards the rear of the car more efficient.

AlphaTauri has also brought a spate of upgrades. In addition to the typical downforce reductions on both the front wing and beam wing, the Faenza team has also removed the turning vanes on its rear-view mirrors to further reduce drag.

Williams has brought a trimmed front wing flap, although it will only use it if necessary to provide aero balance with its rear wing settings.

Haas is the only team not submitting new parts for Monza, instead opting to reuse previous configurations.