Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / First details of Porsche’s F1 buy-in of Red Bull revealed Next / F1 tyres: What are the compounds and what do they mean?
Formula 1 / French GP News

McLaren still feeling "aftershock" of Bahrain GP F1 troubles

McLaren says it is still feeling the "aftershock" of its difficult start to the Formula 1 season in Bahrain, which locked it in to its current development cycle.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
McLaren still feeling "aftershock" of Bahrain GP F1 troubles

The Woking-based team started the 2022 campaign on the back foot, as brake problems in the final pre-season test in Bahrain left it struggling for pace at the Sakhir opener.

The extent of its troubles there prompted McLaren to put in place a recovery plan to get it back towards the front of the pack – which appears to have worked with the outfit in a fight with Alpine for fourth place in the constructors’ championship.

But one of the legacies of that plan was that McLaren would opt for a series of spaced out major updates, rather than consistently bringing new parts to every race.

And that has often left it out of kilter with rivals, who make performance steps every race when new bits arrive.

Speaking about McLaren’s decision-making process in electing for fewer but bigger upgrades, technical director James Key explained that things were set in stone in the wake of what happened at the very first race.

“To be brutally honest, when you get a shocker like Bahrain, you have to make a plan,” explained Key. “When you make a plan, you put everything in a direction, as it's very difficult to rein in a plan.

“I emphasise this massively at every team I've been to: have a good race to begin with, and you open up freedom. Have a shocker, and you think: ‘Jesus is that where we are?’, which is what we thought maybe was the case.

“Luckily, it wasn't but it could have been. So you've got to say: ‘okay, here's what we're going to do and this race and this race there will be a big step'.

“And this is still a sort of an effect of that.

"I think if you can trickle stuff, it's definitely easier on the workforce and more efficient. But this is a bit of an aftershock from the first race. Equally, it's giving everyone structure to the development plan, and clear deadlines, which I think the team is appreciating as well. I'd love to be in a more kind of trickling bits approach, but that's where we are at the moment.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Key suggests that the fluctuations of form between teams, with McLaren having races where it was at the front of the midfield battle and other events more struggling, could be explained by competitors being out of sync with updates.

That is why he was not getting too carried away with Lando Norris having managed to split the Mercedes in qualifying for last weekend’s French GP.

"We have very short memories in this sport,” added Key. “We were quicker than Mercedes in Monaco, for example. A month or two later, and it's like, ‘wow you're with Mercedes.’

“We've done it before. But in between that time, we've had some really poor races as well. The reality is, I think we expected hopefully a little bit of a step forward.

“People are bringing upgrades at different times. I think Alpine bought one for Silverstone, for example. So we had a couple of races of an older spec of car, and then we brought something. I think we can expect to just see-saw a little bit as we go on.”

Although Norris could not match his strong qualifying form in the Paul Ricard race, Key reckons the team just needs more time to better understand its package.

“Fundamentally, it kind of delivered what we thought it should, in the majority of cases,” he said. “We're still analysing data but importantly, it's given us a step forward. It has got a better feel to it, which was really important.

“Now we've got to use it and work with it and see if we can exploit a bit more from it, and learn at different circuits. One of the issues we've had this year is that it has been a bit of an up and down depending on the nature of the track.

“We'll have to see if Hungary we can, and I'm not saying we're going to be with Mercedes in Hungary, but certainly make a step forward to maybe where we were in Canada or Baku, for example."

shares
comments
First details of Porsche’s F1 buy-in of Red Bull revealed
Previous article

First details of Porsche’s F1 buy-in of Red Bull revealed
Next article

F1 tyres: What are the compounds and what do they mean?

F1 tyres: What are the compounds and what do they mean?
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Vettel cites family as core reason behind F1 retirement decision
Formula 1

Vettel cites family as core reason behind F1 retirement decision

Why more extreme F1 bodywork could be on the cards for 2023
Formula 1

Why more extreme F1 bodywork could be on the cards for 2023

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus
Formula 1

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren sees halo parallels with F1 2023 floor safety argument
Formula 1

McLaren sees halo parallels with F1 2023 floor safety argument

Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future "wasn't a surprise" to McLaren French GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future "wasn't a surprise" to McLaren

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

Latest news

Leclerc reveals Vettel comfort text after French GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc reveals Vettel comfort text after French GP crash

Charles Leclerc has revealed retiring Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel sent him a text to console the Ferrari driver after his crash out of the French Grand Prix.

F1 drivers hope "great ambassador" Vettel stays on as GPDA director
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers hope "great ambassador" Vettel stays on as GPDA director

Several Formula 1 drivers have raised the possibility of Sebastian Vettel continuing as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association even after his retirement.

Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long"

Sebastian Vettel says his decision to retire from Formula 1 was "in my head for so long" and he feels relieved to have finally made it public.

Autosport writers' favourite Sebastian Vettel F1 drives
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite Sebastian Vettel F1 drives

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will retire from Formula 1 at the conclusion of the 2022 season, bringing down the curtain on a grand prix CV packed with top-drawer performances.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
7 h
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Plus

The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline Plus

The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP Plus

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.