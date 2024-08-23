McLaren reveals six key changes in Dutch GP F1 upgrade
McLaren is tackling the Zandvoort Formula 1 race with a revamped MCL38
- New brake scoop which is aimed at helping improve the airflow conditions downstream to improve aerodynamic load.
- Revised front suspension to help optimise the changed airflow off the front brake geometry
- New floor edge to add more downforce in that area, as well as help improving flow conditioning to the rest of the underside.
- Modified rear suspension to boost flow conditioning around the rear corner, the diffuser and beam wing area
- New high-downforce rear wing aimed at performance for the demands of Zandvoort-type circuits
- New beam wing to work in conjunction with the changed rear wing.
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, and Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Williams brings first major upgrade
- An updated floor body as part of a completely new floor geometry
- A reprofiling of the diffuser
- Revised sidepod inlet geometry, with the upper surface longer than the lower surface.
- Changed sidepod gully design and tweaked engine cover profile
- New main roll hoop geometry, with internal ducting and external aero surfaces reprofiled.
- This has delivered weight gains too.
