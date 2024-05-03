McLaren reveals 10 key changes behind its extensive Miami F1 upgrade

The Woking-based outfit has spent recent weeks working on addressing weaknesses that it feels its MCL38 car has.

Only Norris has the full upgrade package for this weekend's race in Miami, with Oscar Piastri having around 50% of the components for now.

However, despite the raft of changes that it has revealed ahead of first practice in Miami, Lando Norris has explained that the tweaks brought this time out are more aimed at purely lifting performance.

Asked what he expected from the upgrade package, Norris said: "Hopefully a quicker car. I think it's reasonable.

"It definitely should be obvious for when I'm behind the wheel in terms of finding some good steps forward. But it's not necessarily directed at helping all of our weaker areas, which is something we're still aiming for and working very hard to try and improve.

"But anything that's going to try and make the car go quicker – especially when it's so tight – is going to help. So, we wouldn't have pushed so hard to try to bring it here on a sprint race unless we were hoping [it helps]."

McLaren MCL38 floor detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In the FIA submission documents where teams have to explain any new parts brought to the cars, McLaren has explained the 10 areas where revisions have been made.

They are: