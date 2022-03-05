Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Axed Mazepin claims steps to keep him racing in F1 "were ignored"
Formula 1 News

McLaren believes F1 teams will quickly solve porpoising headache

McLaren thinks it will take just five or six races for Formula 1 teams to have fully addressed the porpoising problem they have faced in testing.

McLaren believes F1 teams will quickly solve porpoising headache
Jonathan Noble
By:

F1 squads were caught on the hop in the first pre-season test at Barcelona in Spain last week with the way the new ground-effect cars bounced down the straights.

It was caused by a return of the ‘porpoising’ phenomenon that was experienced in the early 1980s ground-effect era.

The cycle is triggered at high speed when the cars are pushed down towards the track by the increased aero loads on the straight, before the airflow stalls and then the car rises up again as the downforce is lost.

PLUS: The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

McLaren was the team that suffered the least from the problem, as it was suggested its advanced floor design helped to minimise the chances of the airflow stalling as the car was pushed down near the track surface.

The team’s technical director James Key thinks negating the issue involves a combination of set-up and aero concept – and he reckons it will not take long for everybody to understand what is needed to keep the situation under control.

“I think there's several factors involved in this and it's probably a combination of the two [set-up and aero],” he said.

“Certainly, what we found, is that you can have a combination of things which kind of promote it, and then you can back out of that.

“As you'd expect, more often than not, promoting it is kind of theoretically the right way to go with a set-up or an aero development, but then you find that it's kicking it off a bit more. So I think there's something to learn.

“I'm sure it's something everyone will get on top of. It's a topic because it's very visible but, ultimately, there will be solutions there between the set-up and aero development where you discover how to manage it.

“I wouldn't have thought it would be much of a talking point after the first five or six races.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Erik Junius

It has been suggested those teams that have resolved the problem early on could enjoy a performance advantage at the start of the season.

Key is wary, though, that there will be much difference between outfits by the time the campaign starts, as everyone is quickly working out where the limits are.

“I suppose it helps if you're not suffering from it dramatically, in that you can perhaps have a bit more flexibility,” he said.

“There's been a few videos around of cars really going off. I think the Ferrari was one, for example, while on day one it appeared to be the most stable car. So I think everyone is finding the right place to be.

“Whether it's an advantage or not, I guess it will play out as to how far you can push your set-up or your aero development.”

shares
comments

Related video

Axed Mazepin claims steps to keep him racing in F1 "were ignored"
Previous article

Axed Mazepin claims steps to keep him racing in F1 "were ignored"
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alpine encouraged by new Renault F1 power unit performance Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Alpine encouraged by new Renault F1 power unit performance

FIA outlines code of conduct for Russian drivers
Formula 1

FIA outlines code of conduct for Russian drivers

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren preparing 2021 F1 car test programme for rookies
Formula 1

McLaren preparing 2021 F1 car test programme for rookies

McLaren: No clear answer for MCL36’s lack of porpoising in F1 test
Formula 1

McLaren: No clear answer for MCL36’s lack of porpoising in F1 test

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Saudi Arabia Plus
Extreme E

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Latest news

McLaren believes F1 teams will quickly solve porpoising headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren believes F1 teams will quickly solve porpoising headache

Axed Mazepin claims steps to keep him racing in F1 "were ignored"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Axed Mazepin claims steps to keep him racing in F1 "were ignored"

Haas F1 team splits with Mazepin, Uralkali after Ukraine invasion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1 team splits with Mazepin, Uralkali after Ukraine invasion

Hamilton: I’m the freshest I’ve ever felt ahead of new F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I’m the freshest I’ve ever felt ahead of new F1 season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Plus

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Plus

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Plus

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Plus

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Plus

The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Autosport takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive Plus

What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety Plus

How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety

The new generation of Formula 1 cars have caused a stir in their first on-track action of 2022 in Barcelona testing this week. With a design change driven by a desire to boost overtaking, an old phenomenon has reared its head and raised concerns over safety

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Plus

The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.