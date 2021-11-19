Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How to get a job in Formula 1 – Engineer, mechanic, hospitality & more Next / F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen leads from Gasly as drivers get first taste of Losail track
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

McLaren: Masi's Verstappen response will set precedent for F1 drivers

By:

McLaren believes that the behaviour of drivers will change if Formula 1 race director Michael Masi decides that Max Verstappen’s behaviour in the Brazilian Grand Prix was acceptable.

McLaren: Masi's Verstappen response will set precedent for F1 drivers

While race stewards are still deliberating over whether Mercedes should be given a right to review over Verstappen’s defensive actions at Interlagos, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl thinks a more critical moment will come in Friday night’s drivers’ briefing.

He thinks that, amid questions about inconsistency between the FIA’s hands-off approach to the Verstappen incident and Lando Norris getting a penalty at the Austrian Grand Prix for forcing Sergio Perez wide, drivers will seek some clarity about what is and is not allowed now.

And, with Seidl especially confused as to why Verstappen’s behaviour was approved but Norris’ not, he sees Masi’s feedback as important for setting a precedent.

“Looking at the comparison with Lando's case, we definitely have some questions,” said Seidl at the Qatar Grand Prix.

“Lando got a penalty in Austria for something which, from our point of view was debatable. You can definitely argue that what happened in Austria was Lando's corner.

“It was different to what we have seen in Brazil and therefore we are very interested on, not necessarily the ruling from today, or the outcome of today's investigation, because that's a different process, but more understanding what Michael will brief to the drivers tonight in the drivers' briefing, on how they see things moving forward.

“I think whatever the outcome is, it will definitely change the approach of the drivers to certain manoeuvres on track. That's why it's interesting to clarify.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While Masi says that the FIA adopted the ‘let them race’ principles in choosing not to investigate the Verstappen incident in Brazil, Seidl says that he wasn’t aware attitudes about sanctioning driving behaviour had changed.

“That's why it will be very interesting what the drivers will hear tonight from Michael in the drivers' briefing,” he added.

Read Also:

“I think, compared to the past and some years ago, definitely we have switched more towards let them race. But again, knowing how difficult it is also to judge all the different cases, what is inconsistent is clearly the penalty for example that Lando got in Austria and what we have seen last weekend.

“That's why I think it's just important to clarify that every driver knows what he can do and what he can't do.”

shares
comments

Related video

How to get a job in Formula 1 – Engineer, mechanic, hospitality & more
Previous article

How to get a job in Formula 1 – Engineer, mechanic, hospitality & more
Next article

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen leads from Gasly as drivers get first taste of Losail track

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen leads from Gasly as drivers get first taste of Losail track
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
FIA denies Mercedes right to review Verstappen/Hamilton Brazilian GP clash
Formula 1

FIA denies Mercedes right to review Verstappen/Hamilton Brazilian GP clash

Hamilton dismisses ‘DAS 2’ theories over steering wheel movement Qatar GP
Formula 1

Hamilton dismisses ‘DAS 2’ theories over steering wheel movement

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Brazilian GP Plus
Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Latest news

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change

Horner: "No relationship" with Wolff amid "most political" F1 fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "No relationship" with Wolff amid "most political" F1 fight

Full FIA stewards' statement on Mercedes' review request
Formula 1 Formula 1

Full FIA stewards' statement on Mercedes' review request

FIA denies Mercedes right to review Verstappen/Hamilton Brazilian GP clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA denies Mercedes right to review Verstappen/Hamilton Brazilian GP clash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence Plus

The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
4 h
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Plus

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Plus

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.