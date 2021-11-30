Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Williams restarted his F1 team from scratch after Wolf split
Formula 1 News

McLaren F1 driver Norris to move to Monaco from UK

By:

Lando Norris has revealed he will move from the UK to Monaco this winter, with the Formula 1 driver feeling the timing is right from a career and financial perspective.

McLaren F1 driver Norris to move to Monaco from UK

The young Briton has long resisted joining other F1 drivers in the tax haven of Monaco, despite the clear money benefits from doing so, and committed to living near the McLaren factory in Woking.

But, after getting more established in F1 and having extended his McLaren contract earlier this year, Norris thinks now is the perfect opportunity to make a change.

"It's something that obviously a lot of drivers go to do and especially, with how racing is, I think we've seen for other drivers how quickly things can also go downhill and so on," said Norris.

"I have to look after my things for my future."

Monaco is home to a number of F1 drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo.

Norris says that, while earlier in his career it was essential for him to remain in the UK to be close to McLaren, now such proximity is not essential.

As he comes to the end of his third season in F1, he thinks he has reached a stage where he can operate more remotely.

"There was still a lot more to gain from me and my career to being at McLaren and being able to go in whenever I wanted to," he explained.

"Whenever I had a bad weekend, I could just go in on whatever day to be on the simulator to try things, speaking to my engineers, and so on.

"And I love England. It's still probably my favourite place to be.

"My family are there, my friends are there. And I think I said many times that for me, fun and enjoyment, and enjoying what I'm doing, takes priority over making these kind of decisions.

"So it's not a not an easy decision. And it's not something I've been thinking of for many years.

"I just feel like I'm in a comfortable place at the minute to make this decision and spend the time to move over there. I can still see a lot of my friends, and my family are going to come over.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"So many things will remain exactly the same. It's just that I'm based in a different place.

"Maybe I won't get to play as much golf, which is probably the biggest downside. But there's a couple places nearby that I can go and play and so on.

"So not an easy decision. But it's still a life decision and there's so many things that do change from it."

While Norris is not hiding from the financial motivation behind his move, he says he is aware that some may choose to criticise him for it.

Read Also:

"Of course I'll understand and there's going to be some [criticisms] for sure," he said.

"But people do many things in life for money. This is just another one."

But he is also clear that will still be in touch with his fans online as much as before.

"I can still stream on Twitch and stuff," he said.

"My interaction with the fans won't change at all. Max has done a few streams, so that side of it won't change.

"I think everything I do in day-to-day life, it's going to be exactly the same.

"My amount of days in McLaren and so on, it's probably going to be higher than it was last year just because of so many new rules."

shares
comments

Related video

How Williams restarted his F1 team from scratch after Wolf split
Previous article

How Williams restarted his F1 team from scratch after Wolf split
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Sainz: Jeddah F1 track will compress midfield battle Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Jeddah F1 track will compress midfield battle

Sauber chairman opens up on disagreements that triggered resignation
Formula 1

Sauber chairman opens up on disagreements that triggered resignation

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure Qatar GP
Formula 1

Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure

Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows F1 Austrian GP penalty unfair Qatar GP
Formula 1

Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows F1 Austrian GP penalty unfair

How Mercedes made the “blind faith” call that won Hamilton his 100 milestone at Sochi Russian GP Plus
Formula 1

How Mercedes made the “blind faith” call that won Hamilton his 100 milestone at Sochi

Latest news

McLaren F1 driver Norris to move to Monaco from UK
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris to move to Monaco from UK

How Williams restarted his F1 team from scratch after Wolf split
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Williams restarted his F1 team from scratch after Wolf split

Seidl: F1 doesn't need permanent stewards for consistent decisions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: F1 doesn't need permanent stewards for consistent decisions

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
9 h
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren  Plus

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren 

From being lapped by his own team-mate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Plus

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing windtunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher Plus

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles at a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay Plus

Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.