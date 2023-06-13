McLaren expects "competitive ideas" from F1 technical leadership overhaul
McLaren has replicated Formula 1 rival Red Bull with the radical overhaul of its technical division that it hopes will generate more "competitive ideas", according to team principal Andrea Stella.
Following the winter departure of team boss Andreas Seidl, who moved to become CEO at Sauber, Stella and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown completed a major review of the heritage outfit’s leadership structure.
This led to the immediate exit of executive technical director James Key, who has since been signed by Seidl. He was replaced by a three-pronged system to cover aerodynamics, car concept and performance plus engineering and design.
McLaren promoted Peter Prodromou to lead the aerodynamic division while David Sanchez was poached from Ferrari to head up car concept and performance.
Initially, Neil Houldey was elevated to oversee engineering and design before Red Bull chief engineering officer Rob Marshall became available. McLaren moved quickly to appoint Marshall, while Houldey has now moved to a deputy position.
The complex structure more closely resembles Red Bull, reckons Stella. The defending champion’s technical team is led by Adrian Newey, with Pierre Wache, Paul Monaghan and Ben Waterhouse.
Stella says McLaren was not lacking experience or clear leadership with its former setup but has now sought to bring more competing ideas to the table to help the climb the standings.
Asked by Autosport to explain the revamp, the Italian said: “I think this configuration is strong, because it's not like about who makes decisions, but it's much more about how can we generate competitive ideas to bring to the table.
Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, the Red Bull trophy delegate and Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
“What McLaren has been missing is not who makes decisions. It was more about, can we bring to the table competitive ideas to make a quick car. That's where we have struggled. We think this organisation addresses this.
“Ultimately, this organisation is not dissimilar from a conceptual point of view from what happens in other teams. It pretty much is the way how Red Bull operates, for instance.”
McLaren copped flak previously for what was perceived to be an overly complex management structure during a period of being uncompetitive.
For the 2015 season and the rekindling of McLaren's engine partnership with Honda, ex-team principal Eric Boullier oversaw another three-way technical team.
Tim Goss (technical), Matt Morris (engineering) and Prodromou (aerodynamics) worked alongside one another for the MP4/30 that took the team to ninth in the championship.
But former engineer Stella says this latest arrangement has been devised to enable the leaders in each department to gel.
He said: “In order to get the organisation to work efficiently, I think the most important thing is: what technical functions do you need to cover in modern Formula 1? For me, this is aerodynamics, performance and concept.
“We talk about 2026 [new engine regulations]: who's going to look at 2026 and start to figure out, 'How should the car look like, as a whole?', which is performance and concept.
“Then you need to make all this become real, which is engineering and design.
“So, that's the approach we have adopted at McLaren, which is quite conceptual as an approach: aerodynamics, performance and concept, engineering and design.
“Then we decided we want to pick the best leader in each of these areas.”
Verstappen vs Senna - wins, poles, podiums and more stats compared
Imola F1 trophy auction raises £247,171 for local flood relief
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal
Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal
Stella: Spain F1 weekend highlights McLaren's strengths and weaknesses
Stella: Spain F1 weekend highlights McLaren's strengths and weaknesses Stella: Spain F1 weekend highlights McLaren's strengths and weaknesses
Latest news
Hunter-Reay: Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar
Hunter-Reay: Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar Hunter-Reay: Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar
Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”
Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project” Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”
Glickenhaus Le Mans result "like a dream"
Glickenhaus Le Mans result "like a dream" Glickenhaus Le Mans result "like a dream"
The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels
The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.