McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion
Formula 1 rookie Oscar Piastri will be a "future world champion" based on his performances in the early part of 2023, according to his McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown.
McLaren parted ways with eight-time grand prix winner Daniel Ricciardo a year before his contract was due to expire to secure the services of Piastri, who won the Formula Renault Eurocup (2019), FIA F3 (2020) and F2 (2021) titles on his climb up the junior single-seater ladder.
While this season's McLaren MCL60 has been hamstrung by excessive drag and is sensitive to changing balance when facing low-grip conditions, Piastri was able to score his first F1 points with eighth place in his home race in Australia.
He was also classified 10th in the Azerbaijan sprint race despite suffering from a stomach bug.
Piastri's campaign has also been blighted by an electrical fault that forced him to retire from the Bahrain opener and a brake-by-wire failure last time out in Miami.
But McLaren Racing CEO Brown reckons he has already seen enough to declare Piastri an F1 champion of the future, so long as the Woking team can provide him with more competitive machinery.
Brown said: "We're very impressed with him. He's very focused. He's not really made any big mistakes. [Just the] typical exploring of the limits, so the odd lock of a wheel here and there.
"He's not been to all these [circuits used so far in 2023] so early indications are we've got a future world champion on our hands.
"We just have to work to give him a faster car now."
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Similarly, Piastri has continually received a glowing report from new team principal Andrea Stella, while team-mate Lando Norris has implied he is more competitive than predecessor Ricciardo, saying: "[He's] been pushing me a little bit more than the past couple years".
Brown added that McLaren could not now devise a better drive line-up, saying: "Oscar has been impressive since we've had him in the car. He's very mature. He's very focused and he's very technical.
"The combination of Lando and Oscar, I couldn't think of a better combination of drivers…
"Oscar has done a fantastic job and he's trading lap times with Lando now and that's what you want."
Why race wins were not the highlight for departing AlphaTauri F1 boss
Autosport writers' favourite Imola Grands Prix
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
McLaren feared sick Piastri would miss Baku F1 track action
McLaren feared sick Piastri would miss Baku F1 track action McLaren feared sick Piastri would miss Baku F1 track action
Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates
Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
How McLaren’s F1 hopes rest on a game of millimetres
How McLaren’s F1 hopes rest on a game of millimetres How McLaren’s F1 hopes rest on a game of millimetres
Brown: F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress
Brown: F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress Brown: F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress
Latest news
Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full
Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full
How the future of scrutineering is continuing to evolve
How the future of scrutineering is continuing to evolve How the future of scrutineering is continuing to evolve
Montoya: "De Vries needs more time" amid tough F1 start
Montoya: "De Vries needs more time" amid tough F1 start Montoya: "De Vries needs more time" amid tough F1 start
Harvey “in The Hunger Games” bumping team-mate Rahal from Indy 500
Harvey “in The Hunger Games” bumping team-mate Rahal from Indy 500 Harvey “in The Hunger Games” bumping team-mate Rahal from Indy 500
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle
The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.