Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

McLaren: Bump that caused Norris' Las Vegas F1 crash should be taken out

McLaren's Andrea Stella says the bump that caused Lando Norris to suffer a heavy crash in Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix should be smoothened out for next year.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Marshals assist Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, after he crashes out

On lap three of the race, Norris lost control of his McLaren through the flat-out left-hander of Turn 11 on a bump in the middle of the road.

The Briton spun and went backwards into the outside wall, coming to a stop in the run-off area for Turn 12.

After passing through the medical centre, Norris was sent to a nearby hospital for precautionary checks but was soon cleared and released.

When asked what caused the crash, his team principal Stella said: "There's a bump in that place. And you can see all cars sparkle when they go through this bump.

"I think the combination of the bump and the cold tyres might have surprised him.

"I think that bump, if we carry on racing at nighttime, should be fixed, because the tyres will always be cold, low grip and it becomes a very tricky corner.

"Already during the weekend, we saw cases of oversteer in that place. So independently of the timetable, we would strongly recommend that this bump is smoothened out."

Stella thinks it was a combination of various circumstances that made the otherwise easily flat-out corner so tricky to navigate.

"In fairness, it's the same bump for everyone, so it just depends on your speed, the condition of your tyres, potentially how your car is positioned there, how close you are to the car ahead," he explained.

"There are multiple factors. Maybe Lando made a kind of assumption that there was enough grip.

Marshals remove debris from the circuit after a crash for Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove debris from the circuit after a crash for Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

"But it's very tricky, I'm sure all drivers will comment that. That's something that needs to be fixed."

Norris' accident wasn't the only disappointment for McLaren, as Oscar Piastri had to settle for just a point after needing to make an extra pitstop when contact with Lewis Hamilton caused a puncture.

The lap 17 contact came in the middle of the Australian's opening stint on hard tyres, so he had to stop for another set before being able to move onto the medium compound to finish the 50-lap race.

Piastri had come all the way from the back and, while he benefited from the start chaos ahead of him, he also showed strong race pace and fine overtakes to get back into contention.

"That was disappointing, just a massive shame, because Oscar was absolutely brilliant," Stella added.

"It was a bit of a surprise as to how quick we were, so it's a shame that because we had started the race on hard tyres, then we needed to pit before the due time because of the contact with Hamilton.

"With the safety car placed wherever it was placed, it was always going to be a bit of an unfavourable race for somebody that started on the hard."

shares
comments
Previous article F1 drivers say oil on track created "unacceptable" conditions at Las Vegas GP start
Next article Hamilton dismisses Vegas F1 criticism after "better race than most"
Filip Cleeren
More
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: Penalty for pushing off Leclerc in F1 Las Vegas GP "probably the right call"

Verstappen: Penalty for pushing off Leclerc in F1 Las Vegas GP "probably the right call"

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Verstappen: Penalty for pushing off Leclerc in F1 Las Vegas GP "probably the right call" Verstappen: Penalty for pushing off Leclerc in F1 Las Vegas GP "probably the right call"

Hamilton dismisses Vegas F1 criticism after "better race than most"

Hamilton dismisses Vegas F1 criticism after "better race than most"

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Hamilton dismisses Vegas F1 criticism after "better race than most" Hamilton dismisses Vegas F1 criticism after "better race than most"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Lando Norris
More
Lando Norris
McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

Norris: McLaren has "plenty more" to come in F1 2024

Norris: McLaren has "plenty more" to come in F1 2024

Formula 1

Norris: McLaren has "plenty more" to come in F1 2024 Norris: McLaren has "plenty more" to come in F1 2024

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

McLaren
More
McLaren
Stella: Sainz Vegas incident highlights F1's need for “failsafe” track measures

Stella: Sainz Vegas incident highlights F1's need for “failsafe” track measures

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Stella: Sainz Vegas incident highlights F1's need for “failsafe” track measures Stella: Sainz Vegas incident highlights F1's need for “failsafe” track measures

McLaren pursues concept behind Red Bull’s F1 DRS supremacy

McLaren pursues concept behind Red Bull’s F1 DRS supremacy

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

McLaren pursues concept behind Red Bull’s F1 DRS supremacy McLaren pursues concept behind Red Bull’s F1 DRS supremacy

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Latest news

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?

Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver? Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari

The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe