Formula 1

Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP

Ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa has filed a lawsuit in the London High Court against the FIA, FOM and Bernie Ecclestone over the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix 'crashgate' scandal.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:
Felipe Massa

Felipe Massa

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

On Monday, representatives of Massa confirmed that action has been lodged in the High Court of Justice against the three parties as the Brazilian, who missed out on the 2008 F1 drivers' title to then-McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton by one point, believes that the result of the Marina Bay race should be voided.

Infamously, Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr deliberately crashed to trigger a safety car, which enabled team-mate Fernando Alonso to take the victory.

Hamilton finished second, as Massa failed to score following a botched pitstop when he set off with the fuel hose still attached.

In an interview last year, Ecclestone claimed that there was sufficient information available at the time for the case to have been investigated and the result was thrown out.

However, the former F1 supremo later said that he did not remember giving the interview.

According to a statement from Brazilian law firm Vieira Rezende Advogados, "Mr Massa is seeking declarations that the FIA breached its regulations by failing to promptly investigate Nelson Piquet Junior's crash at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix and that had it acted properly, Mr Massa would have won the drivers' championship that year.

Nelson Piquet Jr., Renault F1 Team R28 crashes into the wall

Nelson Piquet Jr., Renault F1 Team R28 crashes into the wall

Photo by: Sutton Images

"Mr Massa also seeks damages for the significant financial loss he has suffered due to the FIA's failure, in which Mr Ecclestone and FOM were also complicit."

Massa's legal team had submitted questions to the FIA and FOM, but replies were delayed by the 2023 season summer break that meant key personnel were unavailable.

The statement continued: "Attempts to find an amicable resolution have been unsuccessful, leaving Mr Massa with no choice but to initiate legal proceedings."

The FIA is also under heightened scrutiny after a whistleblower has come forward alleging that governing body president Mohammed Ben Sulayem attempted to intervene in the result of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP to overturn a penalty given to Alonso for his Aston Martin team having prematurely touched the car during a pitstop.

It is also claimed that Ben Sulayem sought to prevent the Las Vegas street circuit from being homologated in time for last year's flagship race.

"Recent events naturally demonstrate that issues of transparency and integrity in Formula 1 remain relevant, and it is clear that serious work is needed to restore its credibility and long-term future," the statement concluded.

Reportedly, Massa is seeking compensation worth between £60-150 million.

FOM declined to comment when contacted by Autosport.

Previous article Haas: Bearman deserves F1 chance, but 2025 seat not a given
Next article Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP

