Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Next / F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race
Formula 1 News

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull

By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll

Helmut Marko believes that a “changed” Pierre Gasly would now not perform how he did at Red Bull in 2019 as he continues to lead AlphaTauri’s Formula 1 efforts.

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull

Gasly made his F1 debut with Red Bull’s junior team, Toro Rosso, back in 2017 before being promoted to its senior squad as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement for 2019.

But a difficult start to the year saw Gasly fail to match team-mate Max Verstappen’s form, and resulted in him being sent back to Toro Rosso after just 12 races, with Alexander Albon moving in the opposite direction.

Gasly has since flourished with the team - now known as AlphaTauri - and became a grand prix winner after taking a shock victory at Monza last year. He has also scored two other podiums for the Italian squad, the most recent coming in Baku this year.

The French driver recently said he is performing better than ever, and while Red Bull advisor Marko said a return to the senior team was not currently being considered, he doubted he would perform as he did in 2019.

“I agree with him completely, this is the best Gasly we have seen so far,” Marko said in an exclusive interview with Autosport’s sister publication, Motorsport-Total.com.

“At the moment, this question [of a possible comeback] does not arise. But of course there is a danger when you're next to Verstappen, you can see how [Sergio] Perez struggles in qualifying.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“But Gasly has changed. I had a long conversation with him recently in Graz. He wouldn't react or perform the way he did back at Red Bull Racing."

Marko confirmed that Gasly still has two years remaining on his contract, keeping him under the Red Bull umbrella until at least the end of the 2023 season.

At the start of the year, Gasly outlined his aspirations of stepping into a team leader role at AlphaTauri, and has so far helped lead its efforts alongside rookie team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, scoring 39 of its 48 points this year.

Asked if AlphaTauri would be able to compete with the likes of McLaren and Ferrari with two drivers like Gasly, Marko replied: “Yes, that would be possible.

“One side is that Tsunoda doesn't regularly finish in the points, which Gasly already does.

“The other is that AlphaTauri have had two or three races where they haven't been able to call up the potential of the car. But in general, yes, that's the goal.

“And that's also the reason why we're sticking with Gasly as team leader of AlphaTauri.”

shares
comments

Related video

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Previous article

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Next article

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

3 h
2
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

18 h
3
Formula 1

Stroll: Aston Martin will do ‘whatever it takes’ to be champions

3 h
4
Formula 1

Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight

4 h
5
Formula 1

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off

1 d
Latest news
F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race
F1

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race

15m
Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull
F1

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull

32m
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
F1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

1 h
F1 track action and hybrid engines at centre of new insider survey
F1

F1 track action and hybrid engines at centre of new insider survey

2 h
F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity
F1

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity

2 h
Latest videos
What Are F1 Sprint Qualifying Races? 06:05
Formula 1
19m

What Are F1 Sprint Qualifying Races?

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Damage, Triple Headers & More | 2021 Austrian GP F1 Race Debrief 07:15
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Damage, Triple Headers & More | 2021 Austrian GP F1 Race Debrief

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before 06:15
Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race British GP
Formula 1

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity British GP
Formula 1

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Pierre Gasly More
Pierre Gasly
Gasly surprised clash with Leclerc in Styrian GP wasn’t investigated Austrian GP
Formula 1

Gasly surprised clash with Leclerc in Styrian GP wasn’t investigated

Gasly defends "hard racing" after Norris criticism French GP
Formula 1

Gasly defends "hard racing" after Norris criticism

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Plus
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction
Formula 1

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Trending Today

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Stroll: Aston Martin will do ‘whatever it takes’ to be champions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll: Aston Martin will do ‘whatever it takes’ to be champions

Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

What could have been: The BTCC reunion that never happened
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: The BTCC reunion that never happened

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
1 h
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
3 h
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
23 h
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Plus

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Autosport picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Plus

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Plus

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals PAT SYMONDS, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Plus

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Latest news

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

F1 track action and hybrid engines at centre of new insider survey
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 track action and hybrid engines at centre of new insider survey

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.