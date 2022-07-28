Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Magazine: Are Ferrari's F1 title hopes over after the French GP?

Is the 2022 Formula 1 title battle over? That’s the question we ask on the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (28 July).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: Are Ferrari's F1 title hopes over after the French GP?

Charles Leclerc was putting up a fine battle against title rival Max Verstappen in the French Grand Prix when he lost the back end of his Ferrari and crashed.

As Alex Kalinauckas shows in our race analysis, Ferrari and Leclerc had performed brilliantly to offset Red Bull’s straightline speed advantage at Paul Ricard. The race was finely poised – with both teams reckoning they could win it – before the moment that took the sting out of the race and made the championship ‘battle’ look more mathematical than realistic, with Verstappen now 63 points clear.

We do, however, look at the one weakness Red Bull still needs to address, as well as rating all the drivers – two managed maximum scores this week, including Lewis Hamilton in his 300th F1 race.

Elsewhere, David Malsher-Lopez reports on the dramatic IndyCar double-header at Iowa. Penske’s Josef Newgarden won the first race and looked good for a repeat on Sunday until a failure put him in the wall and into hospital.

The World Touring Car Cup suffered another torrid weekend as Lynk and Co withdrew all five of its cars at the Vallelunga meeting. Damien Smith weighs up the rights and wrongs of the event.

James Newbold speaks to key figures who have worked with Audi stars Rene Rast and Nico Muller to find out what makes them so good, even in the DTM’s new era, while Jamie Klein hears from Super Formula race winner Sacha Fenestraz on the challenges of making a career in Japan after COVID.

Paddy Hopkirk was a true legend of motorsport and Tom Howard pays tribute to the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally winner, who died last week, in our Pit + Paddock section.

Staying on the rallying theme, the National section investigates the fantastic historic rally project that has once again made the Fiat 131 a true challenger to the Ford Escort Mk2. There’s also all the usual news and reports from UK motorsport, including another controversial British GT meeting that has left the results in doubt.

Why Alpine’s intense F1 development push shows no sign of slowing
Why Alpine’s intense F1 development push shows no sign of slowing
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
7 h
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Plus

The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline Plus

The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP Plus

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
