Formula 1 News

Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos NFL team ownership group

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the new ownership group of NFL team, and three-time Super Bowl champions, the Denver Broncos.

Charles Bradley
By:
Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos NFL team ownership group

Hamilton’s investment was revealed in a tweet by the Broncos on Tuesday, attributed to Rob Walton, who is the heir of American retail giant Walmart.

Walton’s group takes over the Colorado team's NFL franchise next week (subject to approval by rival team owners) ahead of the upcoming new season in a record-smashing $4.65billion deal, which is more than double the amount paid for any team in history.

The purchase makes Walton, said to be worth $58 billion by Forbes, the wealthiest team owner in American Football.

A collector of vintage cars, Walton made the motorsport headlines in 2012 when he crashed a $15 million Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe at Laguna Seca.

“We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” said Walton.

“He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including his own sport.

“With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organisation.”

 

Hamilton, who joins former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in the new ownership shareholding group, said: “Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”

 

Hamilton has owned property in Aspen, Colorado (150 miles from Denver) for some time, which he uses as his winter off-season retreat for his training programme.

Hamilton was congratulated on his new role by the Broncos off-season star signing quarterback, Russell Wilson.

The two are friends, and Hamilton hosted Wilson and his supermodel wife Ciara at the 2018 Canadian Grand Prix – taking him on a hot lap of the Montreal track in an AMG Mercedes sportscar.

 

Since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016, the Broncos have never made the playoffs. But the team has been tipped to perform strongly this season, which starts next month.

Latest news

FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoops tests after Zhou's British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoops tests after Zhou's British GP crash

The FIA is set to finalise plans for stricter roll hoop tests for 2023 Formula 1 cars in a meeting with team technical directors on Wednesday.

Szafnauer: No issue in bringing Ricciardo back to Alpine F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Szafnauer: No issue in bringing Ricciardo back to Alpine F1 team

Alpine Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer has not ruled out a return to the Enstone team for Daniel Ricciardo, should it not be able to keep Oscar Piastri.

Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 in 2023

Oscar Piastri has released a statement denying he has signed a deal to race for Alpine in Formula 1 next season just hours after the team stated otherwise.

Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos NFL team ownership group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos NFL team ownership group

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the new ownership group of NFL team, and three-time Super Bowl champions, the Denver Broncos.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision Plus

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last

Formula 1
19 h
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Plus

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But MARK GALLAGHER thinks this is highly unlikely

Formula 1
23 h
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win Plus

Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
