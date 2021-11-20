Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call Next / Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit

By:

Charles Leclerc felt “very confused” after struggling to 13th in Formula 1 qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, believing that “something quite big” went wrong during the session.

Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit

Leclerc dropped out in Q2 at the Losail International Circuit on Saturday evening, finishing nine-tenths of a second off pace-setter Lewis Hamilton’s time and over three-tenths behind Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr.

Leclerc sat last in the order after his first run in Q2, but told Ferrari over the radio that he had “no idea” where the time was being lost as he felt his car was “quite on the limit”.

Speaking to the written media in Qatar after qualifying, Leclerc conceded that he had “no idea” what happened in qualifying as he struggled for grip.

“Normally I'm quite good at understanding what's wrong, in a qualifying lap especially, which is one of my strengths,” Leclerc said.

“But this one is a very strange one. I just had no grip from all four tyres. It's not like I had a balance issue or anything like that. I was just struggling with all four tyres with grip.

“So we need to look into it whether there was anything strange or not. If there's not anything strange, then I will be very happy to understand what I did wrong. Let’s see.”

Leclerc said he did not feel any of the issues during final practice earlier in the day, but was losing “around five or six-tenths” in the first sector through qualifying.

“I have no idea why,” Leclerc said. “The tyres just felt at their limits. I don't know if I wasn't putting the car, the tyres in the right window before the lap. I have no idea for now, but we need to find an explanation.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Leclerc added that his fastest lap in Q2 felt clean, making him question if there was something that had gone wrong during the session to explain his lack of pace.

“I was very confused when I heard the one second over the radio,” Leclerc said.

Read Also:

“I think I'm pretty sure there's something that went wrong this qualifying - well obviously, I'm a second off on the first run of Q2 - but something standing out and something quite big, because I just cannot explain it.”

Asked what his expectations were for the race given the difficulty of following other cars in Qatar, Leclerc replied: “I think anything is possible. We will have a free choice of tyres, so hopefully we can take advantage of it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call
Previous article

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call
Next article

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying Qatar GP
Formula 1

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Alfa Romeo: "Too risky" to promote Pourchaire to F1 for 2022
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: "Too risky" to promote Pourchaire to F1 for 2022

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack Qatar GP
Formula 1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack

Leclerc explains delay in team orders swap with Sainz in Mexican GP Mexican GP
Formula 1

Leclerc explains delay in team orders swap with Sainz in Mexican GP

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash British GP Plus
Formula 1

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari’s momentum matters a lot for F1 2022, says Binotto Alfa Romeo Racing announcement
Formula 1

Ferrari’s momentum matters a lot for F1 2022, says Binotto

Norris surprised AlphaTauri not closer to McLaren/Ferrari F1 fight
Formula 1

Norris surprised AlphaTauri not closer to McLaren/Ferrari F1 fight

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Bahrain II Plus
WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

Latest news

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack

Verstappen summoned to stewards for yellow flags infringement in Qatar qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen summoned to stewards for yellow flags infringement in Qatar qualifying

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Plus

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
6 h
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Plus

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too

Formula 1
23 h
The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence Plus

The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Plus

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.