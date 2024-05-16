All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

Leclerc: Rare F1 race engineer swap was ‘team decision’

Charles Leclerc has revealed that the decision to change his Formula 1 race engineer from this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a team choice.

Jonathan Noble Roberto Chinchero
Charles Leclerc encouraged by the Ferrari mechanics

Photo by: Erik Junius

Ferrari announced after Miami that Leclerc’s long-time race engineer Xavi Marcos was being moved on to a new role, although it is not clear at the moment what position he will take.

Marcos is being replaced by Ferrari’s current performance engineer Bryan Bozzi, who has been with the team for 10 years.

PLUS: The risk in Leclerc's Ferrari engineer swap

It is understood that this is the first time Ferrari has implemented a mid-season race engineer change like this since Rob Smedley was brought in to work with Felipe Massa from the 2006 European Grand Prix as replacement for Gabriele Delli Colli.

The rareness of such an in-season change has prompted a fair degree of intrigue about the reasons for Ferrari making such a move now, which has only been fuelled further by Leclerc saying he was not involved in the decision-making process.

Asked by Autosport to explain what prompted the change, and how much of a risk it was to be done amid an ultra-close fight with McLaren and Red Bull, Leclerc said: “Obviously it’s very, very tight in the front and everything makes a difference.

“However, the decision was made between the team and Xavi. They’ve had other plans in mind, I guess, and it was communicated to me right after Miami.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“But having said that, Bryan, who will take the role of Xavi from now onwards, is a person I have been working with since I arrived in Ferrari. He’s always been my performance engineer, so he knows exactly how everything works. So, it’s not like I’m starting from zero and it’s going to be a complete readaptation.

“It’s been super smooth until now, and I’m sure it will continue that way and we’ll be at our 100% already from this weekend. That’s all I can say.”

Read Also:

While Ferrari has previously not offered many details about the thinking behind the engineering change, team principal Fred Vasseur explained at Imola why he went for it.

“Bryan was there before me,” explained Vasseur. “He was with Charles for a long time, and they have a very, very good technical collaboration. They rate each other very highly.

“It was, I think, the normal step for Bryan also, and you know that we are in a kind of continuous improvement. We were thinking that Bryan was a step forward for us and, at the end of the day, we are fighting for thousandths of a second.

“If you have the feeling that you have something a bit better somewhere, it's always good to go for it and not to say, let's stay like we are.

“I'm really convinced that Bryan is very good. He has experience of the car, and the experience of the crew. He knows everybody in the team and the adaptation will be very easy.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why isn’t David Croft doing Sky F1 commentary in Imola and who is his replacement, Harry Benjamin?
Next article McLaren: Naive to think regular F1 wins now possible

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes parting ways with F1 aero chief but will get Ferrari signings early

Mercedes parting ways with F1 aero chief but will get Ferrari signings early

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Mercedes parting ways with F1 aero chief but will get Ferrari signings early
Ferrari’s F1 upgrades are all about “tilting the map”

Ferrari’s F1 upgrades are all about “tilting the map”

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Ferrari’s F1 upgrades are all about “tilting the map”
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average
What we learned in Friday practice for the 2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix

What we learned in Friday practice for the 2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
What we learned in Friday practice for the 2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix
Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by heavy Siegel crash

Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by heavy Siegel crash

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by heavy Siegel crash
Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut 'doesn't scare me'

Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut 'doesn't scare me'

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut 'doesn't scare me'

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe