Subscribe
Previous / The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru Next / Hamilton promises F1 film “authenticity”, Pitt 11th team rumours dismissed
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in "right direction"

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari’s first significant upgrade of the 2023 Formula 1 season “should go in the right direction” to close the Italian team’s performance gap to Red Bull.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Sprint pole winner Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said after last weekend’s event in Baku that his squad intended to unveil the real start of its 2023 development plan at this weekend’s Miami race, with further additional early-season tweaks to the SF-23 package expected at the following few rounds.

This would come after Ferrari only made circuit-specific tweaks, plus minor front wing and floor updates for Jeddah, during the opening three races of the season.

Ferrari had hoped to close on Red Bull over the 2022 off-season by altering its car concept to favour straightline gains over cornering speed but, instead, the gap has increased.

Like its predecessor the F1-75, the SF-23 can rival the Red Bull over a single lap, with Leclerc topping both qualifying sessions last time out, but cannot compete over race distances without destroying its tyres.

Appearing in the press conference ahead of this weekend’s Miami race, Leclerc was asked to offer his thoughts on how Ferrari’s planned upgrade might alter that situation at the Scuderia.

“It should go in the right direction,” Leclerc stated.

“I don’t think it will be enough to fight with them, but it will go in the right direction, I’m sure.” 

Leclerc finished second in the Baku sprint race behind winner Sergio Perez, then trailed both Red Bulls home in the main race – being overtaken easily in each event thanks to his rivals’ straightline prowess and potent DRS arrangement.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

But those results were the best of Leclerc’s season so far following his unfortunate beginning to 2023, where incidents or penalties in all three opening events meant he registered his worst F1 season start since his debut year with Sauber in 2018.

When asked how much of a lift his Baku results had provided, Leclerc replied: “It was good. 

“After the first three races, it was really bad. Obviously, we were really unlucky in Bahrain being in third and having that technical issue, already a penalty for the second race, and then the DNF with the incident with Lance [Stroll] in Australia.

“So, it couldn’t be worse. But, in Azerbaijan, it went really well. 

“We had our first pole, which is great. I think it confirms how strong our car is, especially in qualifying. But then in the race it confirms our weaknesses a little bit - that we still need to work on our race pace, as the Red Bull is just too strong for now.”

shares
comments

Related video

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Hamilton promises F1 film “authenticity”, Pitt 11th team rumours dismissed
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff

Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff

Formula 1

Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff

Why Ferrari is not getting carried away with Baku F1 last stint promise

Why Ferrari is not getting carried away with Baku F1 last stint promise

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is not getting carried away with Baku F1 last stint promise Why Ferrari is not getting carried away with Baku F1 last stint promise

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

Formula 1
Miami GP

Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push

Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push

Formula 1
Miami GP

Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2 Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2

Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche

Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche

FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche

Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

NAS NASCAR

Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe