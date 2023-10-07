Leclerc and Stroll penalised for track limits in F1 Qatar sprint
Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll have copped five-second penalties for repeatedly exceeding track limits during the sprint race for Formula 1’s 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.
Track limits have become a major talking point again this weekend following a surprise FIA statement.
On Saturday morning, the FIA announced that track limits had been brought in by 80cm at Turn 12 and 13 after Pirelli identified tears between the compound topping and tyre carcass.
This was caused by drivers running long and fast over revised kerbs at the Losail Circuit, which feature 50mm raised ‘pyramid-style’ borders that impact the tyre when they drop over the edge.
As such, an extra 10-minute practice session was added to the schedule for drivers to adjust to the revised permitter. However, track limit breaches still peppered the 19-lap sprint contest.
Ferrari driver Leclerc and Aston Martin’s Stroll have now been hit with five-second penalties, with both drivers found to have left the track on four occasions “without justifiable reason”.
As a result, Leclerc has dropped from seventh to 12th and Stroll from 13th to 15th – last of the finishers in an attrition-hit contest that ended with five retirements.
Alex Albon inherits seventh place and scores two points for Williams, while Fernando Alonso moves into the final points paying position for Aston Martin.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Following the sprint, Pirelli will now conduct extensive tyre analysis to determine whether further action must be taken in time for the 57-lap grand prix.
If the tearing problem is still identified, the FIA will mandate that the tyre life must not exceed 20 laps for new tyres and 22 laps for used tyres fitted in the race - this accounts for in and out-laps in qualifying.
It will also obligate three pitstops. Although the tyres could theoretically go the distance with two stops, an extra had been added to ensure some element of strategic divergence from teams.
McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri won the sprint race ahead of Max Verstappen, who sealed his third world championship as team-mate Sergio Perez was involved in a multi-car collision.
Piastri: "Safety cars my friend" for Qatar F1 sprint win
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
Leclerc thought Japan F1 podium was on after mistaking Perez for Verstappen
Leclerc thought Japan F1 podium was on after mistaking Perez for Verstappen Leclerc thought Japan F1 podium was on after mistaking Perez for Verstappen
Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying
Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
The new F1 floor that helped Ferrari beat Mercedes in Japan
The new F1 floor that helped Ferrari beat Mercedes in Japan The new F1 floor that helped Ferrari beat Mercedes in Japan
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Latest news
Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach
Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach
FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre trouble
FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre trouble FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre trouble
Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid”
Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid” Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid”
MotoGP title contender Bezzecchi undergoes surgery after training crash
MotoGP title contender Bezzecchi undergoes surgery after training crash MotoGP title contender Bezzecchi undergoes surgery after training crash
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1’s social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1’s social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1’s social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.