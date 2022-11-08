Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse Next / Horner: Verstappen’s campaign the most dominant I’ve seen in F1
Formula 1 News

Latifi would only consider F1 reserve role if it offered path back to a seat

Nicholas Latifi would only consider a Formula 1 reserve role if it offered him a "realistic" path back to a race seat as he weighs up his options for 2023.

Luke Smith
By:
Latifi would only consider F1 reserve role if it offered path back to a seat

Latifi has two races remaining with Williams before ending his three-year stint at the team after announcing their split back in September.

The Canadian driver has always maintained that he is open to a number of possible racing options next year, but has been strongly linked with a potential switch to IndyCar.

2023 is set to be the first year since 2018 that Latifi has not enjoyed some kind of involvement with an F1 team. He previously worked with Force India in 2018 as a test driver before linking up with Williams in a development role for 2019, prior to his F1 graduation with the team the following year.

Speaking on F1's Beyond the Grid podcast, Latifi said that if he were to consider a reserve role in F1, it would need to have a realistic pathway back to a race seat - something he did not currently think was possible.

"I think the only way I would consider a third driver role is if I saw a realistic way to return to the grid in Formula 1, which speaking honestly and bluntly, I don't see to be the case," said Latifi.

"Obviously Alex [Albon] did that last year, so it shows it's possible. I think he was in a different situation with Red Bull.

"Me personally, just to be a reserve driver without any clear path of making a return, it's not something I would want to do, because being a reserve driver is not what I see as my long-term career.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"At the same time, if I can't find something that's suitable for me next year, whether that means taking a year off to potentially put something better together for the following year, all the options are still open."

Latifi is in talks with teams in a number of categories about a potential race programme for next year, but he acknowledged that moving into IndyCar was the "most obvious route" to take.

He said the American single-seater series was the one he enjoyed watching the most outside of F1, believing it offered "very exciting, close racing."

Read Also:

Latifi confirmed that were he to make the switch to IndyCar, he would look to do a full programme that included racing on ovals, despite noting the added risks involved.

"If I was to do IndyCar, I would want to do the ovals," said Latifi.

"I wouldn't want to take myself out of potential championship points. Especially if I was to do it for multiple years, if I didn't do ovals the first year, then the second year doing them, I would still be having to learn and get on top of it.

"By then, you're arguably in a position more to fight for podiums and wins and championships, and you're still at a disadvantage for quite a few races.

"I did have the opinion at one point that ovals are very dangerous and unsafe. In recent years, less so, but it's definitely something I would want to do.

"I think there's only four races now where there's ovals, but I definitely want to do all the races."

shares
comments
Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse
Previous article

Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse
Next article

Horner: Verstappen’s campaign the most dominant I’ve seen in F1

Horner: Verstappen’s campaign the most dominant I’ve seen in F1
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links
Formula 1

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links

Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew ‘line in the sand’ for black and orange flag
Formula 1

Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew ‘line in the sand’ for black and orange flag

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Nicholas Latifi More
Nicholas Latifi
Latifi: IndyCar contract talk “funny”, denies rumours of switch
IndyCar

Latifi: IndyCar contract talk “funny”, denies rumours of switch

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash
Formula 1

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus
Formula 1

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Latest news

Quartararo 'disappointed' by Valencia MotoGP test engine issues
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo 'disappointed' by Valencia MotoGP test engine issues

Fabio Quartararo was left “disappointed” with Tuesday’s MotoGP test in Valencia after a new specification of Yamaha engine failed to produce the initial gains promised.

Marini heads Valencia 2023 MotoGP pre-season test, Ducati's Bastianini crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Marini heads Valencia 2023 MotoGP pre-season test, Ducati's Bastianini crashes

VR46 rider Luca Marini topped the 2023 pre-season test in Valencia on Tuesday as new factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini crashed.

Marquez: Honda unable to fight for 2023 MotoGP title with test bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Honda unable to fight for 2023 MotoGP title with test bike

Marc Marquez says Honda will not be able to fight for the 2023 MotoGP world championship on the bike it brought to the Valencia test.

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA spot vacated by Jarvis
IMSA IMSA

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA spot vacated by Jarvis

As many as five drivers could be in the running for the seat left vacant by Oliver Jarvis at 2022 IMSA Sportscar Championship title winner Meyer Shank Racing.  

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
10 h
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2022
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.