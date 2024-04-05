All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Krack happy with Aston Martin's F1 technical line-up despite Newey links

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team is "quite happy" with its technical line-up amid reports that owner Lawrence Stroll has made a blockbuster offer to sign Red Bull's Adrian Newey.

Upd:
Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Autosport understands that over the recent Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, Stroll presented pre-eminent F1 designer Newey with a big-money bid to move.

Although Newey has turned down opportunities to leave Red Bull since joining in 2006, most notably rejecting advances from Ferrari, such a statement signing would help Aston Martin owner Stroll fulfil his ambition of turning the Silverstone squad into a serial world championship winner.

He has already overseen the completion of a new factory, a 2026 works engine deal with Honda, signed key staff from Mercedes and Red Bull plus green-lit the build of a new wind tunnel.

But Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack reckoned he was already satisfied with a technical department that included former Red Bull head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows, performance director Tom McCullough, engineering chief Luca Furbatto and recent ex-Alpine signing Bob Bell.

Asked specifically by Sky Sports if Aston Martin had made an "astronomical" bid for Newey, Krack replied: "No... We have a very strong technical team with Dan, with Tom, with Luca. We were joined lately by Bob Bell. So, we're quite happy with what we have, at the moment."

While Stroll has built up the infrastructure at Aston Martin, he must still secure a driver line-up for 2025 and beyond.

Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer

Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Fernando Alonso has repeatedly opted not to publicly pledge his future to the team beyond the expiration of his current contract at the end of the year as berths at Mercedes and Red Bull remain viable.

Aston Martin could attempt an ambitious swoop for Max Verstappen, with the reigning three-time world champion said to be unsettled by the turmoil within the Red Bull F1 team hierarchy.

Signing Newey could have a major influence in Alonso and Verstappen's next move.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko told Autosport Newey was "highly demanded", adding that any offer from Aston Martin would be not the "last" presented to the Briton.

"Newey is a designer that is highly demanded. He is the one that everybody wants to have. I don't think it was the first offer and I don't think it will be the last offer that he got…

"To lose Newey is always a big disadvantage because then it means that another team would get him. In such a case he would take knowledge, but also unbelievable experience with him…

"He is like a cult figure so it's very important for young engineers as well. They come into the team because they want to work with Newey. Overall, it's a big gain to have Adrian."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2024 Japanese GP
Next article Leclerc: Ferrari "lacking a little bit of pace" to challenge Red Bull to Suzuka F1 pole

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin takes inspiration from Red Bull with F1 sidepod tweaks

Aston Martin takes inspiration from Red Bull with F1 sidepod tweaks

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Aston Martin takes inspiration from Red Bull with F1 sidepod tweaks
Hulkenberg: Alonso picked “wrong corner” to try defensive F1 games with Russell

Hulkenberg: Alonso picked “wrong corner” to try defensive F1 games with Russell

Formula 1
Australian GP
Hulkenberg: Alonso picked “wrong corner” to try defensive F1 games with Russell
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Latest news

What unusual final F1 practice revealed about true Suzuka race form

What unusual final F1 practice revealed about true Suzuka race form

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
What unusual final F1 practice revealed about true Suzuka race form
Pirelli: F1 Chinese GP return prompts major uncertainties after five-year absence

Pirelli: F1 Chinese GP return prompts major uncertainties after five-year absence

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Pirelli: F1 Chinese GP return prompts major uncertainties after five-year absence
F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen heads Perez in final practice

F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen heads Perez in final practice

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen heads Perez in final practice
Live: F1 Japanese GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

Live: F1 Japanese GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Live: F1 Japanese GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Adam Cooper
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe