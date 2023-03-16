Subscribe
Previous / The thinking behind Aston Martin's unique F1 'slidepods' Next / Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine "will be competitive" despite taking risks
Formula 1 News

Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test

Former Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan has revealed the full story of an amazing deal he had to agree with golf legend Nick Faldo for Michael Schumacher's first test.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test

Jordan had made a swift move to line up Schumacher for his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, in the wake of his regular driver Bertrand Gachot being out of action.

But Schumacher had not driven an F1 car before, and Jordan wanted to give him an early run at Silverstone to get him comfortable in the 191 prior to the German's first laps around Spa-Francorchamps.

With time short, Jordan only had a single day when both he and Schumacher could test at Silverstone, but they found that the track had already been booked up.

Jordan has revealed now how, determined not to lose the opportunity, he had to do some extra bartering to secure Schumacher the chance to test.

Talking in the latest episode of a new Formula for Success (FFS) podcast that Jordan is doing with David Coulthard, he reveals how the plans for Schumacher's test faced a pretty big hurdle.

"I couldn't get on to Silverstone because it had been booked by somebody," said Jordan. "I said 'who the hell can that be?' But they wouldn't tell me who.

"So I jumped in my car, drove over to Silverstone to find none other than six-times [golf] major winner Nick Faldo in his 956 Porsche, which he couldn't insure for the road so he had hired the track for the day.

"I said to him 'Nick I think we might have to come to some sort of a compromise here and do a little bit of a deal. What if you would do me a massive, massive favour, when you're not running the car could we run and when we're not running you could run?'

"And after a little bit of argy-bargy, he struck a deal with me. And that's what happened."

Michael Schumacher, Jordan 191 Ford

Michael Schumacher, Jordan 191 Ford

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Faldo kept a close eye on Schumacher's progress in the test, and it has emerged exactly why – because Jordan had offered the golfer a run in the F1 car at the end of the day.

Jordan added: "For those that don't know Nick, he is about 6ft 4 [inches]. He is a giant of a man.

"When he tried to get in the car, couldn't, as you could expect, because these cars are tiny things. So, we had to squeeze him in sideways. The only problem was we couldn't actually get the steering wheel on and that was a major job.

"If anything had happened I would have been up for manslaughter as this was suicidal, it should never have happened, but he wanted to drive the car at all costs. And he did drive the car. He will probably tell us how well he drove it. But we know different! Anyway, that's Nick and he's an absolute champion."

Read Also:

Jordan said Faldo only realised many years later the significance of the moment after he called Jordan up.

"It was only about 10 years later he rang me up, he said 'Look EJ, I just need to clear up something? Could you tell me, was the person that was in that car of yours that day, somebody's told me that was Michael Schumacher's first ever time in a Formula 1 car?" That is a true story.

"It was Michael Schumacher's first time in an F1 car, Nick Faldo gave him the laps on the track, and we gave Nick the car to drive around. Everyone went home happy, in particular Nick Faldo.

"He now tells everybody because he's gloating on the fact that he actually tested the same car as the great Michael Schumacher!"

The full series of FFS podcasts from Jordan and Coulthard can be found here.

shares
comments

Related video

The thinking behind Aston Martin's unique F1 'slidepods'

Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine "will be competitive" despite taking risks
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes F1 action plan agreed after crunch factory meeting

Mercedes F1 action plan agreed after crunch factory meeting

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes F1 action plan agreed after crunch factory meeting Mercedes F1 action plan agreed after crunch factory meeting

D'Ambrosio takes driver development role at Mercedes F1 team

D'Ambrosio takes driver development role at Mercedes F1 team

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

D'Ambrosio takes driver development role at Mercedes F1 team D'Ambrosio takes driver development role at Mercedes F1 team

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Latest news

How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed

How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed

F1 Formula 1

How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed

Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch

Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch

IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row

IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in opening practice F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in opening practice

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.