JA on F1 Podcast: Szafnauer on F1 management and new team interest
Former Alpine and ‘Team Silverstone’ F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer joins James Allen on the latest episode of the JA on F1 Podcast
Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Otmar Szafnauer is a very experienced F1 team principal having worked with Force India, Racing Point, Aston Martin and Alpine, with strong track record of getting bang for buck. He was fired by Alpine year ago, over a disagreement with Alpine management on what was the right pathway to success.
This week we take the audience into the heart of an F1 team and look at how crucial decisions get made that can push the team up, or down, the grid; from where to spend the budget to get the best results, to hiring and firing drivers.
We discuss what data teams use to choose their drivers, whether hiring a rookie for 2025 is a smart idea and what has made McLaren competitive this year. Plus Otmar gives us a teasing view on new teams coming into F1.
To break this all down James is joined in the studio by Autosport F1 Editor Jon Noble and Chief Motorsport Writer Ben Hunt.
