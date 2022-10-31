How Verstappen’s underrated skill helped his dominant Mexico F1 win

Verstappen controlled proceedings at the front, but at one point it looked like old title rival Lewis Hamilton may be set to run him close in the fight at the front thanks to his tyre strategy.

Yet as the race unfolded, it became apparent that Verstappen had the race well within his grasp, aided by one of his most underrated skills that is not talked about often enough.

In the latest edition of Paddock Packdown from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith looks at Verstappen’s win, the strategy options that played out, and considers where his season ranks among the all-time greats.