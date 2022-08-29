Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix Next / F1 to trial DRS through Zandvoort banking in Dutch GP FP1
Formula 1 / Belgian GP Video

How Verstappen won the F1 Belgian GP from 14th on the grid

Max Verstappen scored one of the most dominant victories of his Formula 1 career to date with a fight through the field to win Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Even from 14th on the grid, Verstappen was always tipped to get in the fight for victory such was his pace through the weekend. But it was a fight he won with relative ease, crossing the line 17 seconds clear of the field to extend his championship advantage to 93 points.

It marked a significant defeat for Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, who could only finish sixth and admitted the pace Verstappen showed in Belgium was “a bit worrying” and that winning the championship from here would be “extremely difficult”

But just how did Verstappen win at Spa from so far back at Spa? Debriefing all of the action, Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith is joined by Autosport F1 Editor Matt Kew for the latest edition of Paddock Packdown.

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix
Previous article

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix
Next article

F1 to trial DRS through Zandvoort banking in Dutch GP FP1

F1 to trial DRS through Zandvoort banking in Dutch GP FP1
Latest news

Albon buoyed by train of cars fighting him for 10th in Spa F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon buoyed by train of cars fighting him for 10th in Spa F1 race

Alex Albon hailed Spa as one of his best races in Formula 1 after fending off a train of five cars in the closing stages to score a point for 10th.

F1 to trial DRS through Zandvoort banking in Dutch GP FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to trial DRS through Zandvoort banking in Dutch GP FP1

Formula 1 will revisit the use of DRS through Zandvoort's banked final corner in practice for this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is never too far away from the headlines, and it returned after its summer holidays with a Spa break. From driver market and team news to another pivotal race in the world championship fight, here's 10 of the biggest talking points from the Belgian Grand Prix weekend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
21 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
