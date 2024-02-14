How to watch F1 pre-season testing in 2024
The 2024 Formula 1 campaign is almost underway with pre-season testing next week, so here is how to watch the action
Formula 1 cars will soon be back on track with pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit on the 21-23 February.
That is just a week before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on the 29 February-2 March, so preparations are firmly underway for the upcoming campaign.
Recent weeks have seen excitement build for the 2024 season with teams unveiling their livery for the year ahead, amid various other news like Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari for 2025.
It means the seven-time world champion has just one season left with Mercedes, who will look to close the gap on Red Bull.
Red Bull heads into 2024 after a truly dominant season where it won 21 of 22 grands prix in 2023 with triple world champion Max Verstappen claiming a record-breaking 19 victories.
READ MORE: All you need to know about F1 pre-season testing
So, will it become clear in pre-season testing that Red Bull and Verstappen are once again the team-driver pairing to beat, or will there be a surprise package?
Alex Albon, Williams FW45
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
When is F1 pre-season testing?
• Date: 21-23 February
• Start time: 7am GMT/10am local time on Wednesday 21 February
F1 pre-season testing starts at 7am in the United Kingdom and 10am local time on Wednesday 21 February to kickstart three days of running. Each day of F1 pre-season testing will start at the same time with the morning sessions lasting four hours, before running gets going again after lunch in Bahrain at 12pm GMT and 3pm local time.
|
Date
|
Session
|
Time
|
Wednesday 21 February
|
Morning
|
7am GMT - 11am GMT
10am local time - 2pm local time
|
Wednesday 21 February
|
Afternoon
|
12pm GMT - 4pm GMT
3pm local time - 7pm local time
|
Thursday 22 February
|
Morning
|
7am GMT - 11am GMT
10am local time - 2pm local time
|
Thursday 22 February
|
Afternoon
|
12pm GMT - 4pm GMT
3pm local time - 7pm local time
|
Friday 23 February
|
Morning
|
7am GMT - 11am GMT
10am local time - 2pm local time
|
Friday 23 February
|
Afternoon
|
12pm GMT - 4pm GMT
3pm local time - 7pm local time
How can I watch F1 in 2024?
Sky Sports has held F1’s broadcasting rights in the UK since 2012, meaning a subscription is needed to watch the series. A Sky Sports subscription is available from £18 per month which includes all nine of its channels.
F1 can also be live streamed via NOW TV which offers unlimited Sky Sports and has two deals for new customers: a monthly pass for £26 or day membership for £11.99.
Although Sky Sports holds the exclusive rights for F1 in the UK, Channel 4 is able to show one grand prix live and that is the British GP on the 5-7 July 2024.
F1TV does not hold any rights to broadcast live grands prix in the UK, however fans can still catch some coverage of the series - documentaries for example - via the network for either £2.99 per month or £19.99 a year.
The car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, is wheeled down the pit lane
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
How can I watch F1 pre-season testing?
Sky Sports F1 will broadcast every session of pre-season testing in 2024 with its coverage starting on Wednesday 21 February at 6:50am GMT. Sky Sports F1 will start its coverage at the same time each morning, while some sessions will also be broadcast by Sky Sports Main Event.
READ MORE: Why F1 teams use flow-vis paint and aero rakes in pre-season testing
It will also not be one continuous live programme due to a lunch break each day, so Sky Sports will be on and off with its pre-season coverage.
F1 pre-season testing on Sky Sports can also be live streamed via NOW TV, meaning the action can be watched on a mobile or tablet device as well as a console.
The action from Bahrain can also be followed via Autosport, who will be running live text commentary.
|
Date
|
Session
|
Channel
|
Coverage from
|
Wednesday 21 February
|
Morning
|
Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports Main Event
|
6:50am GMT/7am GMT
|
Wednesday 21 February
|
Afternoon
|
Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports Main Event
|
11:55am GMT/12pm GMT
|
Thursday 22 February
|
Morning
|
Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports Main Event
|
6:50am GMT/7am GMT
|
Thursday 22 February
|
Afternoon
|
Sky Sports F1
|
11:55am GMT
|
Friday 23 February
|
Morning
|
Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports Main Event
|
6:50am GMT/7am GMT
|
Friday 23 February
|
Afternoon
|
Sky Sports F1
|
11:55am GMT
When can I watch F1 pre-season testing highlights?
F1 pre-season testing highlights are available via Sky Sports F1, who will broadcast a 30-minute programme each night reviewing the day’s action. That will be followed by Ted’s Testing Notebook where each day Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz will give his thoughts on the action.
Pre-season testing highlights will also be available via the official F1 YouTube channel where, last year, it uploaded a shorter package - around five minutes - soon after each day had finished.
|
Date
|
Channel
|
Time
|
Wednesday 21 February
|
Sky Sports F1
|
10pm GMT
|
Thursday 22 February
|
Sky Sports F1
|
8pm GMT
|
Friday 23 February
|
Sky Sports F1
|
8pm GMT
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Who is testing for each F1 team?
F1 teams only have one car on track for each session, so they usually look to split running between its two drivers during pre-season testing, handing them 1.5 days each in the car.
In 2023, for example, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz drove two morning sessions and one afternoon while team-mate Charles Leclerc did the opposite.
Other teams may opt for something different. Last year Red Bull gave Max Verstappen all of day one and Sergio Perez all of day three, while they both split duties on day two.
Occasionally a reserve driver might get some running as 2021 saw Roy Nissany drive day one for Williams, while Felipe Drugovich partook for Aston Martin in 2023 due to Lance Stroll’s wrist and toe injury - but occasions like this are rare.
Official details of who will be driving when in this year’s F1 pre-season testing are yet to be revealed.
