How to watch and stream Formula 1 in the UK
The 2023 Formula 1 world championship starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix and runs through 23 races until Abu Dhabi in November. Here’s how you can watch all the action in the United Kingdom.
If you’re a new fan to F1, perhaps introduced to the championship by Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, you’ll want to know how you can watch all the live action that produces the sporting drama.
On UK television, Sky Sports and Channel 4 host F1 , with Sky Sports F1 showing every race live and Channel 4 predominately showing qualifying and race highlights of every round.
The majority of races are shown live on the main Sky Sports F1 channel, with some also shown on Sky Sports Main Event, while the British GP is broadcast live by both Sky Sports and Channel 4. Sky Sports F1 also airs all the practice and qualifying live.
Can I stream live F1 races in the UK?
Yes, F1 races are streamed across Sky Sports live digital platforms, depending on your subscriptions.
But viewers in the UK cannot use F1's own streaming service F1 TV – which offers two options in F1 TV Access and F1 TV Pro at different price points – that includes extra coverage like onboard camera views, live tracking data, and team radio feeds due to exclusive broadcasting rights.
What channel is Sky Sports F1 on?
Sky Sports F1’s channel numbers vary by service provider but are all available with a paid subscription.
|
Provider
|
Sky Sports F1
|
Sky Sports Main Event
|
Sky
|
406
|
401
|
Virgin
|
506
|
501
How can I watch the 2023 F1 races on TV?
Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 world championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the UK.
|
Date
|
Race
|
Lights out
|
Channel
|
5 March
|
Bahrain GP
|
3:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
19 March
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
5:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
2 April
|
Australian GP
|
6:00am
|
Sky Sports F1
|
30 April
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
12:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
7 May
|
Miami GP
|
8:30pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
21 May
|
Emilia Romagna GP
|
2:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
28 May
|
Monaco GP
|
2:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
4 June
|
Spanish GP
|
2:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
18 June
|
Canadian GP
|
7:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
2 July
|
Austrian GP
|
2:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
9 July
|
British GP
|
3:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4
|
23 July
|
Hungarian GP
|
2:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
30 July
|
Belgian GP
|
2:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
27 August
|
Dutch GP
|
2:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
3 September
|
Italian GP
|
2:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
17 September
|
Singapore GP
|
1:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
24 September
|
Japanese GP
|
6:00am
|
Sky Sports F1
|
8 October
|
Qatar GP
|
6:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
22 October
|
United States GP
|
8:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
29 October
|
Mexican GP
|
8:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
5 November
|
Brazilian GP
|
5:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
|
19 November
|
Las Vegas GP
|
6:00am
|
Sky Sports F1
|
26 November
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
1:00pm
|
Sky Sports F1
