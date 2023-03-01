How to watch and stream Formula 1 in the UK

If you’re a new fan to F1, perhaps introduced to the championship by Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, you’ll want to know how you can watch all the live action that produces the sporting drama.

On UK television, Sky Sports and Channel 4 host F1 , with Sky Sports F1 showing every race live and Channel 4 predominately showing qualifying and race highlights of every round.

The majority of races are shown live on the main Sky Sports F1 channel, with some also shown on Sky Sports Main Event, while the British GP is broadcast live by both Sky Sports and Channel 4. Sky Sports F1 also airs all the practice and qualifying live.

Can I stream live F1 races in the UK?

Yes, F1 races are streamed across Sky Sports live digital platforms, depending on your subscriptions.

But viewers in the UK cannot use F1's own streaming service F1 TV – which offers two options in F1 TV Access and F1 TV Pro at different price points – that includes extra coverage like onboard camera views, live tracking data, and team radio feeds due to exclusive broadcasting rights.

What channel is Sky Sports F1 on?

Sky Sports F1’s channel numbers vary by service provider but are all available with a paid subscription.

Provider Sky Sports F1 Sky Sports Main Event Sky 406 401 Virgin 506 501

How can I watch the 2023 F1 races on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 world championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the UK.

Date Race Lights out Channel 5 March Bahrain GP 3:00pm Sky Sports F1 19 March Saudi Arabian GP 5:00pm Sky Sports F1 2 April Australian GP 6:00am Sky Sports F1 30 April Azerbaijan GP 12:00pm Sky Sports F1 7 May Miami GP 8:30pm Sky Sports F1 21 May Emilia Romagna GP 2:00pm Sky Sports F1 28 May Monaco GP 2:00pm Sky Sports F1 4 June Spanish GP 2:00pm Sky Sports F1 18 June Canadian GP 7:00pm Sky Sports F1 2 July Austrian GP 2:00pm Sky Sports F1 9 July British GP 3:00pm Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 23 July Hungarian GP 2:00pm Sky Sports F1 30 July Belgian GP 2:00pm Sky Sports F1 27 August Dutch GP 2:00pm Sky Sports F1 3 September Italian GP 2:00pm Sky Sports F1 17 September Singapore GP 1:00pm Sky Sports F1 24 September Japanese GP 6:00am Sky Sports F1 8 October Qatar GP 6:00pm Sky Sports F1 22 October United States GP 8:00pm Sky Sports F1 29 October Mexican GP 8:00pm Sky Sports F1 5 November Brazilian GP 5:00pm Sky Sports F1 19 November Las Vegas GP 6:00am Sky Sports F1 26 November Abu Dhabi GP 1:00pm Sky Sports F1