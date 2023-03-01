Subscribe
Previous / Magnussen: F1 floor tweaks make 2023 cars more wind-sensitive Next / F1 Commentators: Sky Sports and Channel 4 commentary teams for 2023
Formula 1 News

How to watch and stream Formula 1 in the UK

The 2023 Formula 1 world championship starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix and runs through 23 races until Abu Dhabi in November. Here’s how you can watch all the action in the United Kingdom.

Charles Bradley
By:
Co-author:
Haydn Cobb
How to watch and stream Formula 1 in the UK

If you’re a new fan to F1, perhaps introduced to the championship by Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, you’ll want to know how you can watch all the live action that produces the sporting drama.

On UK television, Sky Sports and Channel 4 host F1 , with Sky Sports F1 showing every race live and Channel 4 predominately showing qualifying and race highlights of every round.

The majority of races are shown live on the main Sky Sports F1 channel, with some also shown on Sky Sports Main Event, while the British GP is broadcast live by both Sky Sports and Channel 4. Sky Sports F1 also airs all the practice and qualifying live.

Lando Norris, McLaren, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, are interviewed by Sky Sports F1 after the race

Lando Norris, McLaren, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, are interviewed by Sky Sports F1 after the race

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Can I stream live F1 races in the UK?

Yes, F1 races are streamed across Sky Sports live digital platforms, depending on your subscriptions.

But viewers in the UK cannot use F1's own streaming service F1 TV – which offers two options in F1 TV Access and F1 TV Pro at different price points – that includes extra coverage like onboard camera views, live tracking data, and team radio feeds due to exclusive broadcasting rights.

What channel is Sky Sports F1 on?

Sky Sports F1’s channel numbers vary by service provider but are all available with a paid subscription.

Provider

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky

406

401

Virgin

506

501
Channel 4 presenters David Coulthard, TV presenter, Billy Monger and Alex Jones

Channel 4 presenters David Coulthard, TV presenter, Billy Monger and Alex Jones

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the 2023 F1 races on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 world championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the UK.

Date

Race

Lights out

Channel

5 March

Bahrain GP

3:00pm

Sky Sports F1

19 March

Saudi Arabian GP

5:00pm

Sky Sports F1

2 April

Australian GP

6:00am

Sky Sports F1

30 April

Azerbaijan GP

12:00pm

Sky Sports F1

7 May

Miami GP

8:30pm

Sky Sports F1

21 May

Emilia Romagna GP

2:00pm

Sky Sports F1

28 May

Monaco GP

2:00pm

Sky Sports F1

4 June

Spanish GP

2:00pm

Sky Sports F1

18 June

Canadian GP

7:00pm

Sky Sports F1

2 July

Austrian GP

2:00pm

Sky Sports F1

9 July

British GP

3:00pm

Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4

23 July

Hungarian GP

2:00pm

Sky Sports F1

30 July

Belgian GP

2:00pm

Sky Sports F1

27 August

Dutch GP

2:00pm

Sky Sports F1

3 September

Italian GP

2:00pm

Sky Sports F1

17 September

Singapore GP

1:00pm

Sky Sports F1

24 September

Japanese GP

6:00am

Sky Sports F1

8 October

Qatar GP

6:00pm

Sky Sports F1

22 October

United States GP

8:00pm

Sky Sports F1

29 October

Mexican GP

8:00pm

Sky Sports F1

5 November

Brazilian GP

5:00pm

Sky Sports F1

19 November

Las Vegas GP

6:00am

Sky Sports F1

26 November

Abu Dhabi GP

1:00pm

Sky Sports F1
shares
comments

Magnussen: F1 floor tweaks make 2023 cars more wind-sensitive

F1 Commentators: Sky Sports and Channel 4 commentary teams for 2023
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Logano “didn’t brake check anyone” in Fontana NASCAR Cup restart chaos

Logano “didn’t brake check anyone” in Fontana NASCAR Cup restart chaos

NASCAR

Logano “didn’t brake check anyone” in Fontana NASCAR Cup restart chaos Logano “didn’t brake check anyone” in Fontana NASCAR Cup restart chaos

F1 testing results: Full Bahrain 2023 pre-season test lap times

F1 testing results: Full Bahrain 2023 pre-season test lap times

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Full Bahrain F1 testing results F1 testing results: Full Bahrain 2023 pre-season test lap times

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

“Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick

“Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick

IMSA IMSA

“Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick “Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money

F1 Formula 1

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

EXTE Extreme E

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

F1 Formula 1

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Stuart Codling

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Somerfield

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.