Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues Next / Mercedes claims its F1 car porpoising issue is now "solved"
Formula 1 / Canadian GP Video

How Sainz could have won the Canadian GP for Ferrari

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz treated Formula 1 fans to a thrilling finish in Montreal on Sunday as their 16-lap sprint went down to the wire.

A late safety car set up a final charge to the line between Verstappen and Sainz, both of whom were left fighting alone for their teams following setbacks for their team-mates.

Verstappen ultimately held on to score his sixth victory of the season, denying Sainz a maiden F1 win that he has come so close to on a number of occasions.

But was there a way that Sainz could have beaten Verstappen? Ferrari was set to run a one-stop strategy that even Verstappen himself was unsure could have been beaten, and could have opted for an alternative tyre strategy in the final pitstop.

In the latest edition of Paddock Packdown from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada, Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith looks at Ferrari’s strategy and Sainz’s race, and whether there was realistically any way for them to have beaten Verstappen and Red Bull on Sunday.

shares
comments
Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues
Previous article

Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues
Next article

Mercedes claims its F1 car porpoising issue is now "solved"

Mercedes claims its F1 car porpoising issue is now "solved"
Carlos Sainz More
Carlos Sainz
Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special" British GP
Formula 1

Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special"

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car British GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Plus
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari More
Ferrari
The wing choice that impacted Sainz's top speed in Verstappen Canadian GP battle Canadian GP
Formula 1

The wing choice that impacted Sainz's top speed in Verstappen Canadian GP battle

Ferrari: FIA didn't follow right F1 procedure with porpoising technical directive Canadian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA didn't follow right F1 procedure with porpoising technical directive

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.