How improved reliability is fuelling F1’s latest development drive
Fuel and lubricants have become a key part of F1’s development war again, say JONATHAN NOBLE and STUART CODLING, as manufacturers chase performance outside the boundaries of the budget cap
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion
After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass
The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator
Following the death of founder Colin Chapman, Team Lotus briefly revived before sliding towards oblivion – but what a glorious time this was, inducting Ayrton Senna into the pantheon of grand prix winners. DAMIEN SMITH describes the legendary team’s final seasons
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles
It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as PAT SYMONDS explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli
The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower
Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities
As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success
OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, STUART CODLING says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends
The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory
One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet
After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP RACING reveals