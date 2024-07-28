How F1's points standings look after the 2024 F1 Belgian GP
Piastri remains Formula 1’s form man and passes Sainz for fourth in points; McLaren closes further on Red Bull’s constructors’ lead
Mercedes’ 1-2 result in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix initially closed the gap on its rivals in the constructors' championship, before George Russell was stripped of his win.
Even with team-mate Lewis Hamilton inheriting the win, Mercedes remains in fourth place in the teams' standings heading into the summer break.
As F1 enters its mid-season summer break, Max Verstappen extended his drivers’ championship lead for Red Bull over McLaren’s Lando Norris – despite his 10-place grid penalty in Spa that restricted him to fifth place.
Norris’s first corner slip-up proved costly, on a day when he not only failed to capitalise on Verstappen’s penalty but actually lost ground to his title rival.
Perhaps most significantly, Red Bull has been outscored by all its three nearest rivals in the past two races, and its points lead has been slashed in recent races to 43 over McLaren.
2024 F1 world championship standings for drivers
|Cla
|Driver
|Points
|Grands Prix
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|1
|Max Verstappen
|277
|26
|25
|-
|26
|33
|26
|25
|8
|25
|25
|18
|18
|10
|12
|2
|Lando Norris
|199
|8
|4
|15
|10
|21
|25
|18
|12
|18
|19
|6
|15
|18
|10
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|177
|12
|16
|19
|12
|17
|22
|15
|25
|-
|10
|2
|-
|12
|15
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|167
|4
|12
|12
|4
|6
|3
|12
|18
|10
|6
|25
|12
|25
|18
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|162
|15
|-
|25
|15
|14
|14
|10
|15
|-
|8
|19
|11
|8
|8
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|150
|6
|2
|-
|2
|9
|8
|8
|7
|13
|15
|15
|25
|15
|25
|7
|Sergio Pérez
|131
|18
|18
|10
|18
|21
|18
|4
|-
|-
|4
|7
|-
|6
|7
|8
|George Russell
|116
|10
|8
|-
|6
|9
|4
|7
|10
|15
|12
|30
|-
|5
|-
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|49
|2
|10
|4
|8
|7
|2
|-
|-
|8
|-
|-
|4
|-
|4
|10
|Lance Stroll
|24
|1
|-
|8
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|6
|-
|-
|6
|1
|-
|11
|Nico Hülkenberg
|22
|-
|1
|2
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8
|-
|-
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|-
|-
|6
|1
|-
|7
|1
|4
|-
|-
|-
|1
|2
|-
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|4
|-
|2
|-
|-
|1
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|6
|6
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|2
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|5
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|2
|18
|Alexander Albon
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
How the Belgian GP impacted 2024 F1 drivers’ points
Verstappen gained two points on Norris at the head of the standings, extending his lead to 78 with 10 races remaining.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retains third from Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – but Piastri is F1’s form man having scored 79 points over the last four events. He is now 10 points behind Leclerc.
Piastri has overtaken Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz for fourth in points, with the Spaniard now only 12 points clear of Hamilton.
Sergio Perez’s slump from the front row to finish seventh in Belgium sees him now 146 behind team-mate Verstappen.
2024 F1 world championship standings for constructors
|Cla
|Constructor
|Points
|Grands Prix
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|1
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|408
|44
|43
|10
|44
|54
|44
|29
|8
|25
|29
|25
|18
|16
|19
|2
|McLaren/Mercedes
|366
|12
|16
|27
|14
|27
|28
|30
|30
|28
|25
|31
|27
|43
|28
|3
|Ferrari
|345
|27
|22
|44
|27
|31
|36
|25
|40
|-
|18
|21
|11
|20
|23
|4
|Mercedes
|266
|16
|10
|-
|8
|18
|12
|15
|17
|28
|27
|45
|25
|20
|25
|5
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|73
|3
|10
|12
|8
|7
|2
|2
|-
|14
|-
|-
|10
|1
|4
|6
|RB/Honda RBPT
|34
|-
|-
|6
|1
|-
|12
|1
|4
|4
|-
|2
|1
|2
|1
|7
|Haas/Ferrari
|27
|-
|1
|3
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|8
|-
|-
|8
|Alpine/Renault
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|3
|3
|1
|-
|-
|2
|9
|Williams/Mercedes
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|10
|Sauber/Ferrari
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
How the Belgian GP impacted 2024 F1 standings for constructors
In the constructors’ championship, Red Bull’s advantage over McLaren is down to 42 – having failed to win a race over the last three grands prix. To put that into perspective, its advantage over McLaren was 93 after last month’s Spanish GP.
Ferrari remains third in the championship, 79 clear of Mercedes, as Aston Martin is best of the rest with 73 points.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Leclerc: Ferrari’s fourth in F1 Belgian GP “worse than expected” because Mercedes quicker
F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen
The Verstappen broadside that underlines Ferrari's alarming recent slump
Latest news
Perez to remain with Red Bull after crunch talks
How 'once stung' Williams finally got its man for 2025 with Sainz signing
Which F1 driver has the most podium finishes? Hamilton, Schumacher and more
Why other top teams slept on Russell's Spa one-stopper
Autosport Plus
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache
When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments