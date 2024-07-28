All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Belgian GP

How F1's points standings look after the 2024 F1 Belgian GP

Piastri remains Formula 1’s form man and passes Sainz for fourth in points; McLaren closes further on Red Bull’s constructors’ lead

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:

Mercedes’ 1-2 result in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix initially closed the gap on its rivals in the constructors' championship, before George Russell was stripped of his win.

Even with team-mate Lewis Hamilton inheriting the win, Mercedes remains in fourth place in the teams' standings heading into the summer break.

As F1 enters its mid-season summer break, Max Verstappen extended his drivers’ championship lead for Red Bull over McLaren’s Lando Norris – despite his 10-place grid penalty in Spa that restricted him to fifth place.

Norris’s first corner slip-up proved costly, on a day when he not only failed to capitalise on Verstappen’s penalty but actually lost ground to his title rival.

Read Also:

Perhaps most significantly, Red Bull has been outscored by all its three nearest rivals in the past two races, and its points lead has been slashed in recent races to 43 over McLaren.

2024 F1 world championship standings for drivers

Cla   Driver   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14
1 Max Verstappen 277   26 25 - 26 33 26 25 8 25 25 18 18 10 12
2 Lando Norris 199   8 4 15 10 21 25 18 12 18 19 6 15 18 10
3 Charles Leclerc 177   12 16 19 12 17 22 15 25 - 10 2 - 12 15
4 Oscar Piastri 167   4 12 12 4 6 3 12 18 10 6 25 12 25 18
5 Carlos Sainz 162   15 - 25 15 14 14 10 15 - 8 19 11 8 8
6 Lewis Hamilton 150   6 2 - 2 9 8 8 7 13 15 15 25 15 25
7 Sergio Pérez 131   18 18 10 18 21 18 4 - - 4 7 - 6 7
8 George Russell 116   10 8 - 6 9 4 7 10 15 12 30 - 5 -
9 Fernando Alonso 49   2 10 4 8 7 2 - - 8 - - 4 - 4
10 Lance Stroll 24   1 - 8 - - - 2 - 6 - - 6 1 -
11 Nico Hülkenberg 22   - 1 2 - 1 2 - - - - 8 8 - -
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22   - - 6 1 - 7 1 4 - - - 1 2 -
13 Daniel Ricciardo 12   - - - - - 5 - - 4 - 2 - - 1
14 Oliver Bearman 6     6                        
15 Pierre Gasly 6   - - - - - - - 1 2 2 1 - - -
16 Kevin Magnussen 5   - - 1 - - - - - - - 4 - - -
17 Esteban Ocon 5   - - - - - 1 - 2 1 1 - - - 2
18 Alexander Albon 4   - - - - - - - 2 - - - 2 - -
19 Zhou Guanyu 0   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Logan Sargeant 0   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Valtteri Bottas 0   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

How the Belgian GP impacted 2024 F1 drivers’ points

Verstappen gained two points on Norris at the head of the standings, extending his lead to 78 with 10 races remaining.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retains third from Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – but Piastri is F1’s form man having scored 79 points over the last four events. He is now 10 points behind Leclerc.

Piastri has overtaken Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz for fourth in points, with the Spaniard now only 12 points clear of Hamilton.

Sergio Perez’s slump from the front row to finish seventh in Belgium sees him now 146 behind team-mate Verstappen.

2024 F1 world championship standings for constructors

Cla   Constructor   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14
1 Red Bull/Honda RBPT 408   44 43 10 44 54 44 29 8 25 29 25 18 16 19
2 McLaren/Mercedes 366   12 16 27 14 27 28 30 30 28 25 31 27 43 28
3 Ferrari 345   27 22 44 27 31 36 25 40 - 18 21 11 20 23
4 Mercedes 266   16 10 - 8 18 12 15 17 28 27 45 25 20 25
5 Aston Martin/Mercedes 73   3 10 12 8 7 2 2 - 14 - - 10 1 4
6 RB/Honda RBPT 34   - - 6 1 - 12 1 4 4 - 2 1 2 1
7 Haas/Ferrari 27   - 1 3 - 1 2 - - - - 12 8 - -
8 Alpine/Renault 11   - - - - - 1 - 1 3 3 1 - - 2
9 Williams/Mercedes 4   - - - - - - - 2 - - - 2 - -
10 Sauber/Ferrari 0   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

How the Belgian GP impacted 2024 F1 standings for constructors

In the constructors’ championship, Red Bull’s advantage over McLaren is down to 42 – having failed to win a race over the last three grands prix. To put that into perspective, its advantage over McLaren was 93 after last month’s Spanish GP.

Ferrari remains third in the championship, 79 clear of Mercedes, as Aston Martin is best of the rest with 73 points.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP
Next article The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Top Comments

Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Why Dixon thinks IndyCar schedule favors Penske in title-deciding races

Why Dixon thinks IndyCar schedule favors Penske in title-deciding races

IndyCar
Madison
Why Dixon thinks IndyCar schedule favors Penske in title-deciding races
F1 Belgian GP results: Russell pips Hamilton in Mercedes 1-2

F1 Belgian GP results: Russell pips Hamilton in Mercedes 1-2

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP results: Russell pips Hamilton in Mercedes 1-2
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Leclerc: Ferrari’s fourth in F1 Belgian GP “worse than expected” because Mercedes quicker

Leclerc: Ferrari’s fourth in F1 Belgian GP “worse than expected” because Mercedes quicker

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Leclerc: Ferrari’s fourth in F1 Belgian GP “worse than expected” because Mercedes quicker
F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen

F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen
The Verstappen broadside that underlines Ferrari's alarming recent slump

The Verstappen broadside that underlines Ferrari's alarming recent slump

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The Verstappen broadside that underlines Ferrari's alarming recent slump

Latest news

Perez to remain with Red Bull after crunch talks

Perez to remain with Red Bull after crunch talks

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Perez to remain with Red Bull after crunch talks
How 'once stung' Williams finally got its man for 2025 with Sainz signing

How 'once stung' Williams finally got its man for 2025 with Sainz signing

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
How 'once stung' Williams finally got its man for 2025 with Sainz signing
Which F1 driver has the most podium finishes? Hamilton, Schumacher and more

Which F1 driver has the most podium finishes? Hamilton, Schumacher and more

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Which F1 driver has the most podium finishes? Hamilton, Schumacher and more
Why other top teams slept on Russell's Spa one-stopper

Why other top teams slept on Russell's Spa one-stopper

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Why other top teams slept on Russell's Spa one-stopper

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache
When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning

When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By GP Racing
When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe