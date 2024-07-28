How F1's points standings look after the 2024 F1 Belgian GP

Mercedes’ 1-2 result in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix initially closed the gap on its rivals in the constructors' championship, before George Russell was stripped of his win.

Even with team-mate Lewis Hamilton inheriting the win, Mercedes remains in fourth place in the teams' standings heading into the summer break.

As F1 enters its mid-season summer break, Max Verstappen extended his drivers’ championship lead for Red Bull over McLaren’s Lando Norris – despite his 10-place grid penalty in Spa that restricted him to fifth place.

Norris’s first corner slip-up proved costly, on a day when he not only failed to capitalise on Verstappen’s penalty but actually lost ground to his title rival.

Perhaps most significantly, Red Bull has been outscored by all its three nearest rivals in the past two races, and its points lead has been slashed in recent races to 43 over McLaren.

2024 F1 world championship standings for drivers

How the Belgian GP impacted 2024 F1 drivers’ points

Verstappen gained two points on Norris at the head of the standings, extending his lead to 78 with 10 races remaining.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retains third from Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – but Piastri is F1’s form man having scored 79 points over the last four events. He is now 10 points behind Leclerc.

Piastri has overtaken Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz for fourth in points, with the Spaniard now only 12 points clear of Hamilton.

Sergio Perez’s slump from the front row to finish seventh in Belgium sees him now 146 behind team-mate Verstappen.

2024 F1 world championship standings for constructors

Cla Constructor Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 1 Red Bull /Honda RBPT 408 44 43 10 44 54 44 29 8 25 29 25 18 16 19 2 McLaren /Mercedes 366 12 16 27 14 27 28 30 30 28 25 31 27 43 28 3 Ferrari 345 27 22 44 27 31 36 25 40 - 18 21 11 20 23 4 Mercedes 266 16 10 - 8 18 12 15 17 28 27 45 25 20 25 5 Aston Martin /Mercedes 73 3 10 12 8 7 2 2 - 14 - - 10 1 4 6 RB /Honda RBPT 34 - - 6 1 - 12 1 4 4 - 2 1 2 1 7 Haas /Ferrari 27 - 1 3 - 1 2 - - - - 12 8 - - 8 Alpine /Renault 11 - - - - - 1 - 1 3 3 1 - - 2 9 Williams /Mercedes 4 - - - - - - - 2 - - - 2 - - 10 Sauber /Ferrari 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

How the Belgian GP impacted 2024 F1 standings for constructors

In the constructors’ championship, Red Bull’s advantage over McLaren is down to 42 – having failed to win a race over the last three grands prix. To put that into perspective, its advantage over McLaren was 93 after last month’s Spanish GP.

Ferrari remains third in the championship, 79 clear of Mercedes, as Aston Martin is best of the rest with 73 points.