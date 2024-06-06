All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Canadian GP

How exposed is Red Bull’s F1 campaign to its kerb and bump weakness?

Max Verstappen well knows that Montreal’s “old school kerbs” could pose a headache for his Red Bull Formula 1 team at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

After the challenges of Miami, Imola and Monaco where the clear weakness of the RB20 in dealing with bumps and kerbs were made evident, it is little wonder that the world champion has spent time in Red Bull's simulator since the last race trying to work through things ahead of what could be another tough outing.
The key to a quick lap around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is to smash it across the kerbs – especially at the high-speed chicanes.
But, as Red Bull has found out to its cost recently, this is something that its 2024 F1 car does not especially like.
Red Bull has not yet offered a clear explanation for just why it is suffering so much on kerbs and bumps, but the best educated guess so far is that it is a consequence of the team having been so aggressive with its aero developments that it has perhaps cornered itself in with its set up window when it comes to needing mechanical compromises.
Few have any doubts that on a billiard smooth track that has high aero demands and requires a car to look after its rear tyres that the RB20 still has a clear edge over the opposition. It is hard to imagine anyone other than Red Bull dominating the Spanish Grand Prix later this month, for example.
But not all tracks are like that, and it appears that when Red Bull needs to lift the car up a little to compensate for bumps and kerbs, then it falls out of its ideal set up window.
Key now, going forward, is how Red Bull can address its performance relative to the opposition when that rear ride height needs to be lifted up – especially as both of its closest rivals McLaren and Ferrari have made notable gains in this area with recent upgrades. For if Red Bull’s compromises are locked in, then that offers hope to the opposition of making a fight of things. 
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Francois Tremblay

But how much opportunity is there in reality, based on the way the rest of the season shapes up?

How the calendar shakes out

If we look at the remaining races, it is possible to group the tracks into those venues that could be more difficult for Red Bull because they require good low-speed performance, either because of the nature of the corners or the presence of bumps/kerbs.
Equally, there are some venues where the RB20’s aerodynamic advantage will come into its own and leave McLaren and Ferrari with little hope of the win.
And interestingly, the split seems pretty equal.
Those venues where Red Bull’s weakness could be exposed because of bumps or kerb riding are Canada, Austria, Hungary, Italy, Azerbaijan, Singapore, Brazil, and Las Vegas.
On the flip side, the races that should pose little problem because they are at high-speed venues or smooth surfaces are Spain, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United States, Mexico, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Finding answers

But there is a huge caveat to all the above, and it is that the list is only relevant if Red Bull does not quickly come to understand what has been causing its problem and moves to address it.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Imola and Monaco in particular came at the team so fast that there was no time to respond, but there has been some breathing space since to better comprehend things.
And there will be a host of opportunities for Red Bull to do things differently – just as it transformed its car from the Friday to the Saturday of Imola – and mask any problem area that has surfaced. And that’s ignoring the potential for upgrades that are already coming through the system.
As Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan said: “Each circuit presents us with a set of challenges. We just have to turn up and address them better than everybody else.
“If we achieve our lap time a little bit differently to our nearest opposition, then fine, that is our choice, isn't it?
“If you looked at Imola for example, McLaren had a different wing level from Ferrari and had a different wing level from Mercedes, as best I judge it. So, there are three different ways of doing the lap time aren't there?
“If you put a bigger wing on, you accept being slightly slower on the straight, but you expect to be slightly better in the corners and you make your trade. That then sets your front wing demands, it will influence your ride heights.”
But equally, despite plotting a way out of the problems it has faced recently, Red Bull knows that the pressure from its rivals is not going to go away.
As Monaghan explained: “The others are on us. It's going to be a tight fight all the way.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WIN! A VIP Race Weekend Experience in Silverstone
Next article Why Stroll isn’t about to throw in the towel in F1

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Magnussen: "I shouldn't have trusted" Perez in Monaco F1 battle

Magnussen: "I shouldn't have trusted" Perez in Monaco F1 battle

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Magnussen: "I shouldn't have trusted" Perez in Monaco F1 battle
Will the new F1 2026 cars really deliver better racing?

Will the new F1 2026 cars really deliver better racing?

Formula 1
Will the new F1 2026 cars really deliver better racing?
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer

The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez secures two-year F1 contract extension with Red Bull

Perez secures two-year F1 contract extension with Red Bull

Formula 1
Perez secures two-year F1 contract extension with Red Bull
Red Bull braced for tough Canada test amid F1 kerb struggles

Red Bull braced for tough Canada test amid F1 kerb struggles

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Red Bull braced for tough Canada test amid F1 kerb struggles
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Latest news

Magnussen: "I shouldn't have trusted" Perez in Monaco F1 battle

Magnussen: "I shouldn't have trusted" Perez in Monaco F1 battle

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Magnussen: "I shouldn't have trusted" Perez in Monaco F1 battle
The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera

The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera

WRC WRC
The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera
Isle of Man TT 2024: Senior TT shortened as rain forces schedule shake-up

Isle of Man TT 2024: Senior TT shortened as rain forces schedule shake-up

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2024: Senior TT shortened as rain forces schedule shake-up
Luck or judgement? How O'Sullivan pulled off a Monaco miracle

Luck or judgement? How O'Sullivan pulled off a Monaco miracle

F2 FIA F2
Monaco
Luck or judgement? How O'Sullivan pulled off a Monaco miracle

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism

How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe