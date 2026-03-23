How Antonelli plans to attack F1 season with title challenge in sight

Formula 1's latest winner was greeted with a standing ovation: nobody knew Kimi Antonelli would be there, but he wanted to be there before rushing to Bologna airport to depart for Japan.

Over 300 fans gathered in the Checco Costa room at Imola for an event organised by the Tifoseria Ayrton Senna Italia, giving the Mercedes driver a long standing ovation.

Antonelli is always there to honour the Brazilian three-time world champion, because “it's great to be here celebrating a true legend. Beautiful. Ayrton has always been a legend for me.”

“I looked at what Senna did for the people, for Brazil, he was a source of inspiration for me,” Antonelli told Autosport. “He took care of every detail to be a winner. I'm doing what I've always dreamed of and loved, and I'm willing to give everything for my goal. I want to achieve it.”

There is a solid chance he may achieve it this year as well, with Antonelli aboard the best car in 2026 and he heads to round three in Japan having scored his maiden victory last time out in China. The 19-year-old Italian is therefore no longer the rookie entering F1, so he carries a responsibility on his shoulders as Riccardo Patrese told him "you'll have to fight for the world championship" from the Imola stage.

“I don't have huge expectations, ultimately, it's just a race like any other on the calendar,” said Antonelli. “I'm going to Suzuka with a clear idea of ​​what I need to achieve and what I need to do, but without putting too much pressure on myself, because obviously Shanghai went well. I'm very happy with this and I know what I can do, but I know it won't be easy, and I'll have to stay focused and not have any more doubts.

“It's once again a track that won't be easy on the battery: there are some points where we'll need to work hard on energy management. We'll need to be on top of things right from the start, because Suzuka will be a tricky track for charging.

"Plus, it's been completely resurfaced, so it'll have a different grip, and according to the forecast, it'll also be cold. The weather will also be an unknown factor, so we can't make any mistakes.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Part of Antonelli's impressive start to the season has been his ability to manage the Pirelli tyres across stints to maximise life and now, with Mercedes putting out the dominant car of the F1 grid, he wants to "make the most" of this season's chances.

"In the end, last year I already showed glimpses of what I could do," added Antonelli, who is four points behind his championship-leading team-mate George Russell. "Obviously, I was never able to fully realise my potential, and that's something I'm trying to focus on this year, because I have a great opportunity in my hands.

"George and I have a car that's really strong, and so I want to try to do my best, to make the most of this opportunity. I know it's not an opportunity that comes along every day, so I have to try. I'll definitely try to be ready and try until the end, because I'm in a good position, I'm in a great team."

Although Ferrari is doing its best to serve as a threat for Mercedes, the odds of a title challenge from Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton are slim - making it a straight fight between Russell and Antonelli.

Mercedes has also been here before, as 2014 to 2016 saw Hamilton and Nico Rosberg bitterly fight for the world championships at the start of its last dominant period.

But playing down fears of a repeat, Antonelli said: "I'm perfectly aware that there needs to be a good dynamic within the team, and obviously, we're both super competitive, but there's a lot of respect and we value each other. I'm definitely the type of person who doesn't want that kind of situation to happen.”

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Mercedes' dominance may have been predicted pre-season given the introduction of new power unit regulations, but the gulf its customer outfits has been somewhat of a surprise.

Yet Antonelli pointed to factors other than the engine as to why the W17 is "superior". "There are other cars that have the same engine as us," he said. "Let's say the package is much more complete, and I have to admit that the team is doing a great job.

"It's not just about the engine, it's also a lot about the chassis, because you have to take the corners anyway. I have to say that people talk too much about the engine and too little about the chassis, because in the end the car itself works very well.

"So much so that in China we were the only ones in the race with so little graining on the tyres. The message seems clear to me: the car works."