Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange
Red Bull's Christian Horner and Sergio Perez have explained the inside joke behind their intriguing radio exchange during Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix qualifying.
On Friday afternoon Perez qualified third for the Spa-Francorchamps race, behind team-mate Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
After Perez's final qualifying lap team principal Christian Horner came on the radio to congratulate the Mexican, who replied: "Ah, you will talk to me now..."
Horner replied: "I will talk to you. I said to you top five, mate. You've blitzed it."
The exchange began to take on a life of its own on social media, with fans speculating about a rift between Horner and his driver.
In Sunday's post-race press conference Perez explained the inside joke behind the exchange that was taken out of context.
"It was a joke," Perez said. "He came before qualifying and said: ‘if you're not in the top three, I will not talk to you the rest of the weekend’.
"So, he was talking to me the rest of the weekend."
When asked by Autosport to clarify the message, Horner quipped: "I told him that I wasn't going to talk to him if he wasn't in the top five and I would squeeze a part of his anatomy if he wasn't.
"It seemed to do the job, so we'll have to try that again in Zandvoort..."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
The qualifying result was somewhat of a return to form for Perez after failing to reach the Q3 shootout for five races in a row and only managing ninth in Hungary.
Perez went on to finish second in Sunday's race after being passed by the dominant Verstappen before the halfway mark.
Horner believes the Spa result will allow Perez to go into the summer shutdown with much more belief after seeing several weekends derailed and having witnessed Verstappen run away with the drivers' championship.
"I think he'll have taken a lot more confidence out of this weekend," Horner added.
"He put it on the front row. He led the grand prix, finished second, he's a clear second in the drivers' world championship, so I think he'll take some confidence out of it.
"I think that Checo knows that barring a disaster for Max that this championship is out of reach.
"So, it's about him maximising his own performance, not losing ground to any of the drivers behind and trying to pick up a few wins between now and the end of the year."
Additional reporting by Alex Kalinauckas
Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
Perez: Hamilton “in a bit of a hurry” in Spa F1 sprint clash
Perez: Hamilton “in a bit of a hurry” in Spa F1 sprint clash Perez: Hamilton “in a bit of a hurry” in Spa F1 sprint clash
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP
Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP
Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change
Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change
Latest news
WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win
WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win
Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat
Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat
Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours
Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours
MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone
MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass
The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.