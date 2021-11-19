Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Full FIA stewards' statement on Mercedes' review request Next / Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Horner: "No relationship" with Wolff amid "most political" F1 fight

By:

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has admitted there is "no relationship" between he and Mercedes rival Toto Wolff as tensions around Formula 1's "most political" 2021 title fight continue to escalate.

Horner: "No relationship" with Wolff amid "most political" F1 fight

As F1 heads towards a conclusion to its first proper title battle between two different teams in the hybrid era, tensions between Red Bull and Mercedes have been steadily building throughout a season of on-track incidents between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and off-track bickering about the legality of the opposition's cars.

The Hamilton-Verstappen clash in last week's Sao Paulo Grand Prix was the latest controversy to add fuel to the fire.

Mercedes requested the right to review the incident in which Verstappen escaped punishment for leading the Mercedes driver off the track, a review which was denied by the FIA on Friday as it deemed no significant new evidence was presented.

Added to Red Bull's suggestions Mercedes is employing a trick to boost its eye-catching straight-line speed, both team principals have admitted there is no love lost between them whatsoever due to the sheer competitiveness of the 2021 season, with Horner stating it has been the "most political fight" his team have ever faced.

"There is no relationship, there's a competition," Horner said in Qatar when asked whether mutual respect between the two sides has survived this year's relentless campaign.

"And I think it was interesting to hear Toto's views after the sprint race last week on his team radio.

"Look, we're going to push the maximum. We worked hard to get into this position. I think it's the first time they've been challenged.

"It's interesting to see how people react under pressure, how they react when they're challenged. It's by far the most intense political title fight we've been involved in in our time in this sport."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Wolff said "there is respect for the capability" the Milton Keynes team has despite admitting the "gloves are off" in a boxing match that has gradually evolved into an MMA fight.

"There are many great people working in Red Bull and obviously many great people working at Mercedes, and it's a hell of a fight," Wolff said.

Read Also:

"There is a respect for the capability that Red Bull has, definitely. And it's clear that this is tough, it's the World Championship of the highest category in motor racing.

"What started as Olympic boxing went to pro boxing, and it's now an MMA [fight], but that's okay.

"We are in the ring there, trying to do the best job possible. Elbows are out now because the rules say so and gloves are off. Nothing else is to be expected."

shares
comments

Related video

Full FIA stewards' statement on Mercedes' review request
Previous article

Full FIA stewards' statement on Mercedes' review request
Next article

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Tost: Gasly "made another big step forward" in F1 2021
Formula 1

Tost: Gasly "made another big step forward" in F1 2021

Sainz: Gravel traps would have solved Verstappen/Hamilton incident
Formula 1

Sainz: Gravel traps would have solved Verstappen/Hamilton incident

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Horner: Red Bull ready to protest Mercedes F1 rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull ready to protest Mercedes F1 rear wing

Mercedes: right of review not about punishing Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: right of review not about punishing Verstappen

Why Mercedes' right of review into Verstappen's Brazil F1 driving was denied
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' right of review into Verstappen's Brazil F1 driving was denied

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence Plus

The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
4 h
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Plus

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Plus

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.