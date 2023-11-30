Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Horner: 2021 shows our F1 dominance is no guarantee for next year

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has said that his Formula 1 team catching up to Mercedes in 2021 shows there's no guarantee it can repeat its dominance next year.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Co-author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Mercedes dominated the 2020 season by winning 13 out of 17 races, including 11 victories for world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull finished a distant second with two wins for Max Verstappen, but caught up in 2021 which led to the most dramatic title showdown in recent memory.

Red Bull won all but one race in 2023, as Verstappen romped home to his third consecutive world title. Meanwhile, the team switched its development focus to 2024 in the summer, which has led to pessimism from rival teams that it can be caught next year.

When asked why he thinks anyone can catch Red Bull next year, Horner replied: "We saw that in 2020 with Mercedes. If you remember, that was their most dominant year ever and yet, we were able to beat them in ’21.

"There is a subtle rule change but I think that nothing stands still. We’ve seen competitors coming closer at different venues and I’m sure concepts will converge.

“Stable regulations always concertina. I don’t think we’ll ever be able to repeat the season that we’ve had, but hopefully, we can take the lessons from RB19 and apply them to [RB]20 and come up with a car that we can defend these titles with."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates at the end of the race

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates at the end of the race

In reality, 2024's regulations are more stable than they were between 2020 and 2021, when a rule change aimed at cutting downforce led to significant redesigns of the floor.

Verstappen won the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by 17 seconds, a larger gap than his 11-second margin in the first race of the season in Bahrain. But Horner believes that rivals teams Ferrari and Mercedes having significant ups and downs has contributed to the larger gulf.

"It’s been different people at different times. It’s swung around from McLaren having a surge, Ferrari having a surge, Mercedes turning up at one point, so it’s moved around from venue to venue," he said.

When asked if there was any hint of annoyance that a Singapore slump prevented Red Bull from claiming a clean sweep of 22 race wins, Horner replied: "No. It leaves you humbled that there is still something to strive for and it’s a useful lesson that things can change quickly.

Read Also:

"Singapore was a standout weekend. You guys have been asking me since about race three, ‘Do you think you can win all the races this year?’

"To win 21 out of the 22 races is insanity. For Max to have led over 1000 laps, for him to have won 19 races, to have broken McLaren’s record from ’88, to have broken Seb’s [Vettel] record from 2013 – the win ratios, all the percentages that he’s hit...

"This car will go down in history certainly for a considerable period of time as the most successful car in Formula 1 history."

shares
comments
Previous article Gasly: Hamilton would have gone straight if he didn’t hit me in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Next article Naked Bottas calendar raises $150,000 for charity despite his mum’s concerns
Filip Cleeren
More
Filip Cleeren
AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car

AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car

Formula 1

AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car

Vasseur: Ferrari needs to make more of its opportunities in F1 2024

Vasseur: Ferrari needs to make more of its opportunities in F1 2024

Formula 1

Vasseur: Ferrari needs to make more of its opportunities in F1 2024 Vasseur: Ferrari needs to make more of its opportunities in F1 2024

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Red Bull Racing
More
Red Bull Racing
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Hamilton concerned Red Bull 'hasn't touched' F1 car since August

Hamilton concerned Red Bull 'hasn't touched' F1 car since August

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Hamilton concerned Red Bull 'hasn't touched' F1 car since August Hamilton concerned Red Bull 'hasn't touched' F1 car since August

Red Bull faces $7.4m entry fee hangover from record breaking F1 2023 season

Red Bull faces $7.4m entry fee hangover from record breaking F1 2023 season

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Red Bull faces $7.4m entry fee hangover from record breaking F1 2023 season Red Bull faces $7.4m entry fee hangover from record breaking F1 2023 season

Latest news

GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams

GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams

GT GT

GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams

AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car

AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car

F1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car

Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024

Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024

NTNL National

Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024 Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

F1 Formula 1

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe