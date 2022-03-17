Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sainz trying to blank out Ferrari F1 2022 ‘hype’
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Hill: Hamilton would prefer to win eighth F1 title ‘fighting everybody’

1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill believes Lewis Hamilton would thrive off an open challenge for his eighth world championship in 2022, preferring to break the record “fighting everybody”.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Hill: Hamilton would prefer to win eighth F1 title ‘fighting everybody’

Hamilton heads into the new season aiming once again to win a record-breaking eighth world championship and pull clear of fellow seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton missed out on his eighth title last year after being overtaken by Red Bull rival Max Verstappen on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi season finale in controversial circumstances.

Mercedes heads into this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix uncertain of its ability to fight at the very front following a difficult second test in Bahrain, potentially leaving it behind Red Bull and Ferrari in the early pecking order.

Sky Sports F1 expert Hill pondered whether missing out on the eighth world title might have “relieved” Hamilton of any pressure surrounding the record, but was confident he’d thrive off an open battle for the championship.

“I put everything I could into winning it once, I could have had another stab probably, but I don't know if I could keep doing it year in year out, [for] seven world titles, eight world titles,” Hill said.

“It’s an enormous amount of pressure to put on yourself. There comes a point where people think they don't want the pressure. But I still think Lewis is hungry.

“I think he really, really wants the eighth, but he would prefer to get it fighting everybody than having it on a plate with a better car than everyone else with not much competition.”

Damon Hill

Damon Hill

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Hamilton became the first driver to surpass 100 grand prix victories last year, but faced a season-long battle against Verstappen and Red Bull in one of the most dramatic title fights in recent F1 history.

2022 is likely to see Verstappen again factor in the battle at the front, while Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr, plus Hamilton’s new Mercedes team-mate, George Russell, all hope to be in the hunt for wins under F1’s overhaul regulations.

Asked if he thought 2022 could be Hamilton’s toughest year yet, Hill said he “can’t imagine it being tougher than it was last year”.

“Last year was amazingly stressful from beginning to end, in terms of the competition,” Hill said. “What may be more difficult is he has a fast team-mate, a new guy to get to know. And I'm sure that George will be wanting to compare favourably and also to take a few scalps, I think, is fair expression to use.

“But I'm sure Lewis wouldn't expect him to do anything else. So within the team, he’s got an unknown and a bit more competition. And the regulations may throw up a surprise, they may have to fight

“But as he said also, he totally has faith in Mercedes as a team that will do whatever it takes to provide him with the car he needs to win again.

“So I think he relishes a challenge, it seems to me, that seems to motivate him more.”

Watch every race of the 2022 F1 season exclusively live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW TV.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Sainz trying to blank out Ferrari F1 2022 ‘hype’
Previous article

Sainz trying to blank out Ferrari F1 2022 ‘hype’
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Leclerc: Positive COVID tests show F1 needs to stay cautious Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Positive COVID tests show F1 needs to stay cautious

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

Haas: "Good interest" from F1 sponsors to fill big Uralkali hole Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Haas: "Good interest" from F1 sponsors to fill big Uralkali hole

Latest news

Hill: Hamilton would prefer to win eighth F1 title ‘fighting everybody’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hill: Hamilton would prefer to win eighth F1 title ‘fighting everybody’

Sainz trying to blank out Ferrari F1 2022 ‘hype’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz trying to blank out Ferrari F1 2022 ‘hype’

Our predictions for the 2022 F1 season
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Our predictions for the 2022 F1 season

How McLaren has addressed its F1 brake problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren has addressed its F1 brake problem

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
6 h
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
7 h
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Plus

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woes and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Plus

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.