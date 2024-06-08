All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Canadian GP

How Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Canada F1 pole

George Russell says learning from Lewis Hamilton’s practice data helped him a “huge amount” in capturing pole position for Formula 1’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Pole man George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, pulls up to the first place parking spot in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Hamilton had looked well on top of things in final practice in Montreal, as he ended Saturday morning’s session nearly fourth-tenths clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Russell.

And it was that pace advantage that prompted Russell to dig a bit deeper into what Hamilton was doing.

Having gone through his data to better understand things, he claimed what he learned helped him secure the top spot, as his team-mate ultimately ended up seventh.

“This morning Lewis was absolutely flying and he was well ahead of me,” explained Russell after taking pole position. “I had to look a lot into his data to try to understand what he was doing differently. And, to be honest, that helped me a huge amount.

“So ahead of this qualifying, I'm just so glad that we could pull it off, because I feel like we really deserve all of this hard work we've been putting in, and the car has been feeling awesome this weekend.”

Mercedes’ first pole position since last year’s Hungarian Grand Prix has come in the wake of it introducing a new front wing to help improve the balance shift between high- and low-speed corners.

Russell admitted that the result had delivered a huge lift for the entire squad, which has struggled to make progress with the current generation of ground-effect cars.

“Such a buzz,” said Russell. “It's been a while since we've experienced this feeling. There is so much hard work going on behind the scenes back at Brackley and Brixworth and it's been a little while to be able to sort of get back in the fight. It almost felt like all of that hard work hasn't been paying off.”

Pole man George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Pole man George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

He added: “I think we struggled a lot with understeer before. Last year, we had a lot of oversteer, and we've sort of been just trying to find the halfway house between what we had last year and what we had this year. And it feels like we're sort of dialling in that sweet spot right now.

“It feels like it's something we've been saying for a long time, in all honesty. But really, there is a sense of relief to actually see it translate into pole position.”

Russell’s pole position came despite him setting exactly the same time as world champion Max Verstappen. The Briton got the top spot, however, because he logged his lap first.

Verstappen believed that second was nothing to be upset about, after fearing that Mercedes was pretty clear at the front based on its pace in the early stages of qualifying.

“Probably Q3 was the weakest of the sessions for Mercedes,” said the Dutchman. “So being on the exact same lap time, it's great.

“In hindsight, I think, when you look at their pure pace, I take second, because after Q2 I saw their lap times and I was like, there is no way that I can do something like that.

Pole man George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme

Pole man George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Of course, there was a little bit of rain in between, like a few spits here and there, but I think overall just the weekend was, again, a bit messy from our side, just too many little issues.

“From there onwards we tried to, of course, find the best possible balance with the car. I think we did get a decent balance in qualifying, and I was quite happy with it, but just we need to be able to just have cleaner weekends without issues, and that will help a bit as well.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ferrari F1 drivers baffled after Canadian GP Q2 exit
Next article Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy
FIA open to changes amid team fears over F1 2026 rules

FIA open to changes amid team fears over F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
Canadian GP
FIA open to changes amid team fears over F1 2026 rules
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer

The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Mercedes feels closer to front after Canada F1 practice

Hamilton: Mercedes feels closer to front after Canada F1 practice

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Hamilton: Mercedes feels closer to front after Canada F1 practice
Ferrari sees no risk of Hamilton/Leclerc taking points off each other in F1

Ferrari sees no risk of Hamilton/Leclerc taking points off each other in F1

Formula 1
Ferrari sees no risk of Hamilton/Leclerc taking points off each other in F1
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome

Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole

2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP
2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole
Why new Mercedes front wing is critical to cure its main F1 weakness

Why new Mercedes front wing is critical to cure its main F1 weakness

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Why new Mercedes front wing is critical to cure its main F1 weakness
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Latest news

FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

F1 Formula 1
FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return
The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie

The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie
Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism

How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe