Subscribe
Previous / Key players Snow and Targett-Adams leave F1 organisation Next / V8 engines, no hybrids, smaller tyres - Verstappen reveals his F1 dream
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: Spa must "definitely take a step" after FRECA van 't Hoff fatality

Lewis Hamilton reckons the FIA “definitely need to take a step” by modifying Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix host circuit Spa-Francorchamps following the death of Dilano van ’t Hoff.

Matt Kew
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Eighteen-year-old MP Motorsport driver van ’t Hoff lost his life during the second rain-soaked Formula Regional European by Alpine Championship race last weekend at Spa.

The crash happened on the Kemmel Straight, after the Eau Rouge and Raidillon sequence, and bore similarities to the 2019 incident that killed FIA F2 driver Anthoine Hubert.

Following the Hubert incident, run-off areas were extended, gravel traps constructed and barriers were adjusted. Meanwhile, the McLaren and Mercedes F1 teams will test mudguard-style arches following the British GP as a way to improve visibility in wet conditions.

Speaking at Silverstone, seven-time world champion Hamilton has acknowledged that Spa must receive further changes following the two fatal crashes, although he expressed his “trust” in the FIA, which has pioneered safety improvements such as the halo device.

Hamilton said of the van ’t and Hubert incidents: “I think it’s definitely devastating to see that we’ve lost two youngsters in such a short amount of time.

“But I do trust the FIA, they’ve done such a great job with safety. I know that’s such a focal point for them.

“They make so many changes year on year at every circuit and I’m sure they’ll be looking very much into Eau Rouge and whether or not we can improve that.”

Eau Rouge

Eau Rouge

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hamilton added that the sport “definitely need to take a step”, which will aid visibility in the rain through a section of track that is famed for its elevation change.

He said: “We do need to make some changes because clearly, you’re coming over a hill, you can’t see anything in the bad weather conditions.

“This has happened now twice, so we definitely need to take a step.”

Read Also:

Championship rival Max Verstappen has said it was “total unnecessary” to restart the FRECA race given the wet conditions.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll has called for the “blind” Eau Rouge and Raidillon complex to be modified, since “every time we go through there, we put our lives on the line.”

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon added: “There needs to be a review on everything that happened. It is a tragedy.

“The visibility is definitely the main factor in that race. For most of us, we drive blind in that moment so I’m sure the FIA is looking into it to try and improve the situation.

“The issue is that we should not learn the hard way. It’s a very sad moment for motorsport.”

shares
comments

Key players Snow and Targett-Adams leave F1 organisation

V8 engines, no hybrids, smaller tyres - Verstappen reveals his F1 dream

Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Wolff: British GP will not be "full of roses" for Mercedes

Wolff: British GP will not be "full of roses" for Mercedes

Formula 1
British GP

Wolff: British GP will not be "full of roses" for Mercedes Wolff: British GP will not be "full of roses" for Mercedes

AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP

AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP

Formula 1
British GP

AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Latest news

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed

Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed

WEC WEC
Monza

Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

WEC WEC
Monza

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe